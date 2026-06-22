Knicks Player Calls out Victor Wembanyama for Lack of Sportsmanship After NBA Finals

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama ruffled some feathers by leaving the court before shaking hands with his opponents after the New York Knick bested the Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals.

At least one Knicks player took umbrage with Wembanyama’s lack of sportsmanship.

Jose Alvarado Calls Out Victor Wembanyama for Not Shaking Hands After NBA Finals

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Knicks reserve guard Jose Alvarado lamented the lack of sportsmanship shown by Wembanyama following Game 5 of the Finals. “I’ve got mixed emotions. I’m a competitor too, but also I stare my enemies down,” Alvarado said. “I look forward to them, I shake their hand. Obviously, it’s a game. You don’t like the moment, you lost probably the biggest game of your career, but you’re going to have more moments.