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Knicks Player Calls out Victor Wembanyama for Lack of Sportsmanship After NBA Finals

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Victor Wembanyama
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San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama ruffled some feathers by leaving the court before shaking hands with his opponents after the New York Knick bested the Spurs in five games in the 2026 NBA Finals.

At least one Knicks player took umbrage with Wembanyama’s lack of sportsmanship.

Jose Alvarado Calls Out Victor Wembanyama for Not Shaking Hands After NBA Finals

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Jose Alvarado #5 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Knicks reserve guard Jose Alvarado lamented the lack of sportsmanship shown by Wembanyama following Game 5 of the Finals.

“I’ve got mixed emotions. I’m a competitor too, but also I stare my enemies down,” Alvarado said. “I look forward to them, I shake their hand. Obviously, it’s a game. You don’t like the moment, you lost probably the biggest game of your career, but you’re going to have more moments.

“And I feel like the way he did it was a little too crazy for me because I loved how he competes during the game. Obviously, people didn’t like how he was being aggressive, but bro, we fighting for something. Between the lines, I feel like anything is cool. Outside the lines, shake your hand, you know, shake hands and call it what it is.”

More to come. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Knicks Player Calls out Victor Wembanyama for Lack of Sportsmanship After NBA Finals

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