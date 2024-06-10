Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps Mitchell Robinson for 2020 NBA Champ

The futures of Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks may not be intertwining. And that much could be determined as soon as this offseason, with starter Isaiah Hartenstein headed for free agency.

If he returns to New York on a new deal, Robinson’s future immediately comes into question.

One option that could present itself is a trade to the Chicago Bulls.

Knicks receive: Alex Caruso

Bulls receive: Mitchell Robinson

In a player for player swap, New York could add Caruso, a 2020 champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and textbook Tom Thibodeau player.

The seventh-year guard averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1 block per game, this season.

Chicago, under the pretext of not trading DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, runs it back with their core roster, but with an added defensive presence down low.

Robinson would have a chance to win the starting job over veteran Nikola Vucevic.

His 50-game absence with a left ankle injury pushed him out of the starting lineup this season. Hartenstein proved a better two-way threat and overall fit for the Knicks’ offense.

If the swap isn’t enough, New York has two first-round picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 24th and 25th selections.

Either one as a sweetener should help close a potential deal with the Bulls.

Begley: Any Player Outside of Brunson Available

For the Knicks fans who’d be upset to see Robinson go, it’s important to temper expectations for the upcoming offseason.

New York no doubt feels they had a legitimate NBA Finals bid if Julius Randle was healthy. They’ll operate with that in mind.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the likelihood that almost any player not named Jalen Brunson could be available.

“My read is that any player outside of Brunson would be available in the right trade, as you’d expect,” Begley wrote on June 7.

Begley mentions this in discussions on a potential trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Fred Katz of The Athletic previously reported a New York willingness to move Randle in the right deal.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle,” Katz wrote on May 24. “But they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so. If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then.”

It seems the Knicks understand that a blockbuster trade will require an equivalent sacrifice.

Knicks Need More Ball-Handling, Playmaking

Within their search for upgrades along the bench, backup point guard should be the Knicks’ priority.

Miles McBride filled in for Brunson this season, but Immanuel Quickley was missed.

According to Cleaning the Glass, New York was outscored by 5.4 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs with Brunson off the floor. They scored 108.4 points per, which ranks in the 14th percentile.

On the flip side, with Brunson on the floor, the Knicks outscored opponents by 1.5 points per, and the offense put up 121.1 points per. That’s good for the 86th percentile.

Names that will be available on the free agent market include Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tyus Jones.

Jones would be the best fit for New York. He has 2,593 assists to 466 career turnovers.

Coming off a career year with the Washington Wizards, Jones is in line for a payday. His last deal paid him $29 million over two years.

Whether or not the Knicks will be in line to pay up for the 28-year-old is unclear. They’re almost exclusively armed with the non-taxpayer’s midlevel exception.

For the 2023-2024 season the number was $12.4 million. It’s undetermined what it will be for 2024-2025.