All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday clinched the New York Knicks franchise record for most consecutive double-doubles to start a new season.

Towns recorded his 14th straight double-double, 16 points and 16 rebounds, as the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors, 111-102, for the second time in three nights. Earlier in the week, Towns equalled Walt Bellamy’s record of 13 straight double-doubles with 28 points and 17 rebounds, also against the Raptors.

Knicks’ KAT Makes NBA History

According to the NBA, Karl-Anthony Towns is the first player in over five seasons to open a campaign with 14 consecutive double-doubles.

KAT RECORDS HIS 14TH STRAIGHT DOUBLE-DOUBLE, THE LONGEST SUCH STREAK TO OPEN THE SEASON SINCE 2020-21 🤯 🏀 16 PTS

🏀 16 REB

🏀 8 AST

🏀 KNICKS ROAD W He becomes the first player to reach this mark since Nikola Jokić (20) and Domantas Sabonis (16) in 2020-21!

As The Athletic’s Fred Katz noted, Towns is off to one of the best starts of his career and could be in line for an All-NBA First Team nod.

“It’s 14 games into the Knicks’ season, and KAT is yet to have anything even resembling an off night,” wrote Katz, who covers the Knicks closely.

“Another game that he’s been stellar on both sides. His assist numbers do not properly convey just how high level his passing has been this season.

Can KAT Break NBA Record?

Even with the Knicks franchise record in hand, Towns still faces a massive gap to reach the all-time NBA mark for most consecutive double-doubles.

That distinction belongs to Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who opened the 1976-77 campaign with 34 straight double-doubles for the Portland Trail Blazers — meaning Towns would need 20 more in a row just to pull even.

In the modern era, only three-time MVP Nikola Jokic (20 straight to start 2020-21) and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (19 to open 2019-20) have come close.

Towns, who is essentially in a contract year, may have already done enough to convince the Knicks brass to offer him a massive extension. The 6-time All-Star and the Knicks couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract before the season.

The Knicks (8-6) continue their road trip Thursday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4), marking KAT’s emotional homecoming against his former team. After stumbling out of the gate at 2-4, Mike Brown’s squad has rebounded to win six of its last eight games. Despite the early inconsistency, New York is widely expected to hit its stride and secure a top-three seed as it gears up to defend its NBA title.