Knicks Receive Another Reason to Worry About Mitchell Robinson Before Finals

Mitchell Robinson’s late injury has turned a promising Knicks Finals run into a waiting game.

New York is still projecting confidence, but the combination of surgery, a protective brace or splint, and uncertainty about his hand creates another problem for the team at the worst possible time.

With the Finals approaching, every detail of Robinson’s health suddenly matters a lot.

Mitchell Robinson’s Hand Injury Draws Fresh Attention For Knicks as New Photo Raises Questions

Stefan Bondy’s reporting added another visual layer to the concern, after a TikTok user apparently spotted Robinson wearing a splint on his right hand.

That lines up with the broader reporting that Robinson suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his right shooting hand and has already undergone surgery.

Even when a player says he is close to returning, a hand injury is different from a simple bruise or sore ankle.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ main problem for New York is not simply whether or not Robinson can play, but which side of him they will be seeing. Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes of play during playoffs, and also leads postseason field-goal percentage at 73.7%.

That kind of production is not doing much to attract attention, however, it is exactly the reason why he is important: he is the Knicks’ second center after Karl-Anthony Towns, and his defense at the rim, rebounding, and physical play are major aspects of the team’s ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌character.

That gap between likely to play and fully reliable is exactly where the Knicks have to be careful, because a hand injury can affect everything from securing rebounds to finishing through contact.

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ point is particularly crucial in case New York decides to trade for Victor Wembanyama, as Robinson is among the Knicks’ top choices when it comes to physically challenging a mobile and oversized rim protector.

The fear is straightforward: in case Robinson lacks the physical strength to fight inside, the Knicks would be short one of their scarce players capable of making the lane thoroughly uncomfortable for a top-notch post scorer.

Furthermore, if the hand injury gets worse, the team might be inclined to take a cautious approach towards him, instead of depending on him for regular playoff ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minutes.

Josh Hart’s Example Gives Knicks Hope Amid Mitchell Robinson Concerns

Yet,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there is a silver lining in all of this and the Knicks got a glimpse of it with Josh Hart. Hart has been dealing with a hand injury, wearing a splint.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Robinson’s case is the same, but it does reveal that New York has players who are willing to put their bodies on the line when the stakes are high.

The Knicks’ best move would be to see Robinson as a weapon, not a crutch. They should be prepared to reduce his playing time, have Karl-Anthony Towns play more as a center when the team’s lineup is center-heavy, and rely on Ariel Hukporti if Robinson is unable to handle the full load.

Equally important, the guards and wings need to help with the rebounds so that Robinson is not always involved in physical altercations right from the start. In very important games such as this, even protecting one injured hand could mean the difference between depth and disaster.