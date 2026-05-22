Knicks Rewriting NBA History — And No Team Is Even Close

The New York Knicks aren’t just winning in these playoffs — they are putting together one of the most dominant stretches in NBA history.

After a 109-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks have now outscored opponents by 212 points over their last nine games, the best point differential in any nine-game span in NBA history — regular season or playoffs.

The surge has pushed New York to a 2-0 series lead and within reach of its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Knicks Point Differential Reaches Historic Levels

The Knicks’ +212 differential surpasses iconic runs by the 1972-73 Milwaukee Bucks (+209) and the 2018-19 Houston Rockets (+206), placing this stretch among the most dominant ever recorded.

What makes the run even more remarkable is how it began.

New York’s only postseason losses came early against the Atlanta Hawks — both by a single point. Since then, the Knicks have flipped a 2-1 deficit into complete control, winning nine straight games in decisive fashion.

The stretch includes multiple blowouts, with victories by 51, 39 and 30 points — all against playoff teams.

Knicks Efficiency Dominates Both Ends of Floor

Beyond the margin of victory, the Knicks’ underlying numbers paint an even more overwhelming picture.

During this nine-game stretch, New York owns a 126.6 offensive rating and a 102.3 defensive rating, resulting in a staggering +24.3 net rating.

That level of dominance stands far above even elite competition. For comparison, the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder have posted an 11.1 net rating over the same span — less than half of New York’s mark. Even the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs‘ 12.4 net rating pales in comparison.

The Knicks are also shooting 53.6% from the field with a 61.7 effective field-goal percentage — elite efficiency that has overwhelmed opponents on a nightly basis.

Game 2: Depth and Execution Shine

In Game 2, the Knicks again showcased their depth.

Josh Hart scored a playoff career-high 26 points, knocking down five 3-pointers while adding seven assists. Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points and a playoff career-high 14 assists, controlling the tempo throughout.

Mikal Bridges added 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds.

“Just a whale of a game from Josh,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said.

The turning point came in the third quarter, when New York used an 18-0 run to break open a close game and build a commanding lead.

Cavaliers Struggle to Respond as Series Shifts

The Cavaliers, led by Donovan Mitchell, now face a 2-0 deficit as the series heads to Cleveland.

Mitchell scored 26 points in Game 2, but Cleveland could not recover after the Knicks’ decisive run. The Cavs also struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 68.8% and missing 10 attempts.

“They protected home court,” Mitchell said. “We’ve seen this before, so we’re going to go to Game 3.”

Knicks Eye Finals Behind Unprecedented Momentum

Despite the historic numbers, the Knicks remain focused on the next step.

“In our mind, it’s 0-0,” Towns said. “We’ve got to win the next game.”

Still, the data tells a clear story.

From two one-point losses early in the playoffs to a record-setting +212 differential and a +24.3 net rating, the Knicks are playing at a level rarely seen in NBA history.

And if that continues, New York won’t just reach the Finals — it may arrive as one of the most dominant teams the league has ever seen.