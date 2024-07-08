Knicks’ Overseas Guard Set to Return to Team After 2 Years: Report

After skipping out on Summer League appearances in 2022 and 2023, Lithuanian point guard Rokas Jokubaitis seems primed for a return to the New York Knicks this year.

Marc del Rio of Diario SPORT reported that the 23-year-old has been given the “green light” from Barca to participate this summer.

“Change of plans after not getting a ticket for the Games Lithuania’s failure to qualify for the Games changes the summer planning of Jokubaitis, who will still have to wait to start his vacation,” del Rio wrote, as translated by Heavy via Google Translate. “And, as SPORT could confirm, the Barça point guard will play in the NBA summer league with the New York Knicks, a franchise that has its rights in the American league, after having been selected in 34th position in the 2021 draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but having been transferred to the New York team. Barça has given the green light to Jokubaitis’s participation in the tournament, and he will soon join the teams dynamics.”

The door for Jokubaitis’s return opened after Lithuania’s loss to Puerto Rico, ending their bid to join the Olympics.

New York acquired the draft rights to Jokubaitis from the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2021 NBA Draft.

In his lone Summer League appearance with the team, he tallied 19 points, 4 assists, and 4 steals across three games.

As of July 8, Knicks’ 2024 Summer League roster has yet to be announced. They kick off play with a July 13 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Jokubaitis to Compete with Tyler Kolek?

Regardless of his intentions, Jokubaitis will have stiff competition for Summer League minutes, at a minimum.

New York traded up to draft fourth-year guard Tyler Kolek with the 34th overall pick.

Kolek is a 23-year-old guard coming off of three seasons with the Marquette Golden Eagles. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 31 games last season.

After the draft, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Knicks “love” the 23-year-old guard.

“The Knicks love Tyler Kolek,” O’Connor tweeted on June 27. “There was a ton of noise they’d take him first round, and he’s a steal at this point. Bucket-getter who can reliably run the show too. Great depth behind Brunson and with so many wings they can maybe play both at once.”

He’s in line to play a key role this upcoming season. But only if he can flash the necessary ball-handling and playmaking skills this summer and in training camp.

Kolek Signs Record-Breaking Rookie Deal

The Knicks have since signed Kolek to a record-breaking contract for second-round picks. He signed his four-year, $9 million contract on July 5, the team announced.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on the historic nature of his rookie deal.

Knicks’ contract with rookie Tyler Kolek sets NBA record with most guaranteed money ($6.6M) for a

second-round pick. Prior record was Andrew Nembhard’s $6.4M. Kolek’s Knicks deal is the most a team can pay a second rounder under the second round exception. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 6, 2024

Jokubaitis, in line for a second Summer League stint with New York, has his work cut out for him.

Kolek’s footing in the organization seems firm, and there aren’t multiple rosters spots to go around on this championship-aspiring Knicks team.