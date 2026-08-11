Knicks Set for Major Opening-Night Test Against 76ers

The New York Knicks will enter the 2026-27 season as reigning NBA champions. However, they will face a tough test to begin their new campaign.

According to ESPN’s Sham Charania, the Knicks will face the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night, which till take place on October, 20. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden, meaning LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid all begin their tenure together in the home of the current champs.

While the matchup between New York and Philadelphia will undoubtedly be a huge ratings draw, there won’t be much we can take away from the matchup. Both rosters will be rusty and working their way into the new season.

Nevertheless, it will be a good litmus test for two teams that could find themselves doing battle over a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals, should everything go according to plan for each squad.

During the 2025-26 regular season, New York split its series with the Sixers, losing the first two games before winning both of their road matchups. However, Mike Brown’s roster got the last laugh by sweeping the Sixers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nick Nurse will undoubtedly remind his team of that humbling ahead of the two sides going head-to-head.

Knicks’ Continuity Will Be Key

One key factor working in New York’s favor heading into the new season is the level of continuity throughout the roster. Outside of Mitchell Robinson, all key contributors for last season’s championship win are returning.

That continuity should give the Knicks a slight edge over the 76ers, both on opening night and through the season. New York already navigated its own teething issues last season, as everyone adjusted to Mike Brown’s system.

Now, the Knicks should be expected to hit the ground running. Unfortunately for the Sixers, that could make their debut a night to forget. After all, it’s going to take time for Nick Nurse to get the best out of his All-Star rotation, especially as everyone gets used to their roles and who should have the ball in certain situations.

Jalen Brunson Should Be Ready For Opening Night

Jalen Brunson underwent surgery earlier this summer. The All-Star guard battled through a wrist injury throughout the Knicks’ championship run.

“I just knew that the opportunity rarely presents itself, you know, to be in a position like that. So I just wasn’t going to let something that seemed minor take me out. So, just whatever needed to be done, just focus on it afterward,” Brunson said, via The New York Post.

Brunson is expected to be ready for basketball activities by September. That should give him plenty of time to get up to speed ahead of the new season. So, assuming Brunson doesn’t run into any setbacks, Knicks fans should look forward to seeing their star player on opening night.

Knicks fans will undoubtedly hope that Brunson is at, or at least near his best to begin the season. After all, as reigning champions, New York will face a battle every night. That starts with Philadelphia.

Get your popcorn ready.