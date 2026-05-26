Knicks Hit With Huge Setback Before NBA Finals Opener Vs Spurs/Thunder

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are actually going to the NBA Finals for their first time since 1999.

They eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and are just four wins away from winning their first title since 1973.

However, there is one piece of bad news already waiting for them.

Home-court advantage is given to the team with the better regular-season record. The Knicks ended the season with a 53-29 record, while both the Thunder (64-18) and Spurs (62-20) were way ahead of them. So, New York will be the away team in Games 1 and 2, no matter who wins in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌West.

Knicks Will Not Have Home-Court Advantage in the NBA Finals

The Knicks will host Games 3, 4, and a potential Game 6 at Madison Square Garden, while their opponent gets Games 1, 2, 5, and a possible Game 7.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ indeed looks like a big disadvantage on paper. In fact, each of the last four NBA title winners has enjoyed home-court advantage, with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks being the most recent team to take the championship without having ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌it.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thunder and Spurs continue to duel in the Western Conference Finals. They are tied with 2 games a piece, and the deciding Game 5 is yet to be played.

The winner of that series will have definitely earned their home-court advantage. Each team has two top players in the league, and anyone coming to the Finals with them will be considered the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌favorite.

So yes, the Knicks are going on the road to start the biggest series of a generation. But here is the thing about Knicks fans: they have never really cared whose building it is.

Knicks Fans Will Turn Any Arena Into MSG

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fact, Knicks fans had already invaded the road arenas throughout the 2026 playoffs. Most noticeably in Atlanta and Philadelphia where the Sixers fans got to experience the worst of it.

Down 0-2 in the series, Joel Embiid and the rest of the Sixers showed up to a venue packed with loud New York fans. Embiid was even booed on the free throw line in Philadelphia.

Cleveland even tried adding billing-address restrictions for ECF tickets to limit out-of-market buyers. It did not work. Knicks fans still packed Rocket Arena and made it loud enough that it barely felt like a road game.

They descended on Atlanta. Then Philadelphia. Then Cleveland, filling Rocket Arena with “M-V-P” chants for Jalen Brunson. Oklahoma City or San Antonio will be next. Neither fanbase is going to hand over their building quietly, but Knicks fans have shown all postseason that they do not need an invitation.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are heading to an opponent’s place where they do not have the home-court advantage, which is indeed a major hurdle.

However, this team has achieved 11 consecutive victories, and their fans have ensured that every away game has been turned into a home game by their presence. The Finals will be the major challenge for them, but on the other hand, New York is not arriving as a single ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌entity.