Knicks Should Avoid Latest Trade Proposal

Mitchell Robinson has become an unexpected hero for the New York Knicks over the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 7-foot big man has anchored the team’s defense, allowing them to secure two shock wins over the Boston Celtics.

When healthy, Robinson has proven himself to be a vital part of New York’s defensive system under Tom Thibodeau. However, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes Robinson’s size, defense and lob threat could entice the Los Angeles Lakers to try and pry him away from Madison Square Garden.

Swartz’s trade proposal looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick swap rights

“The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns has meant a full-time move to the bench for Robinson, who previously started 170 of his 193 games the past four years,” Swartz reasoned. “He isn’t nearly as valuable to this new-look group as he was alongside Julius Randle and Co. Vanderbilt, 26, is a more versatile defender who can play and guard multiple positions and brings an outside shooting threat that Robinson doesn’t. For a Knicks bench that isn’t very deep, this kind of versatility is important.”

Vanderbilt would be surplus to requirements in New York. The Knicks already have two elite wing defenders in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. Nevertheless, adding another three-and-d wing wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Mikal Bridges is Thriving For Knicks

Mikal Bridges has been among the Knicks’ best performers to begin the second round of the playoffs. He’s finally showing why New York parted with a king’s ransom to acquire him last summer.

“Kale man, you can’t say enough about his toughness, grit, mentality,” Josh Hart said. “…In the fourth quarter, he made huge plays offensively to keep us in the game. Defensively he has the ability to change the whole course of a game. And you give him credit, because, even when his shot’s not falling he’s making huge plays that impact winning.”

Any move to send Vanderbilt to New York would likely result in the Lakers forward accepting a role on the Knicks second unit. It would also mean New York has to dip its toes into the free agency or trade market to replace the rim protection Robinson brings to the table.

Knicks Should Keep Robinson

Robinson, 27, has one more year remaining on his current contract. He’s been with the Knicks since the franchise drafted him with the 36th overall pick in 2018. Now that he’s back in New York’s rotation, he’s showing his true value. It should also be encouraging that Robinson’s conditioning is still a work in progress. Therefore, he can continue improving in the coming months.

Despite all the recent offensive upgrades, the Knicks are still a defensive team at heart. Thibodeau preaches the importance of being locked in defensively and building a solid foundation by protecting the rim and limiting teams to one shot. Robinson’s impact comes from the areas New York likes to control.

Unless New York isn’t planning on re-signing Robinson in 2026, it would be wise to keep the big man around. His value is on full display against a Celtics team that is yet to find any answers when the big man is on the floor.