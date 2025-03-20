Knicks Sign Championship Vet to Second 10-Day Contract: Report

The New York Knicks signed P.J Tucker to a 10-day contract on Saturday, March 8. Now, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the front office is extending him another 10-day deal.

“The Knicks are signing PJ Tucker to a second 10-day contract, league sources told The Post,” Bondy reported via X.

Tucker has played two minutes of basketball since signing with the Knicks. That debut came during the 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, March 19. However, Tucker wasn’t acquired to make an on-court impact.

As a 14-year veteran with championship experience, Tucker was signed to provide leadership in the Knicks locker room. He brings a fresh perspective while also offering a physical body at the end of the bench that can be used as an enforcer when required. Tucker’s presence works because he isn’t taking minutes away from anyone else in the rotation at present.

By signing another 10-day deal with the Knicks, the front office is continuing to take a closer look at what he brings to the table. Per NBA rules, New York must either sign Tucker or release him at the end of his new 10-day contract.

Knicks See Tucker As ‘Ideal’ Locker Room Veteran

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks front office is high on Tucker and what he brings to the locker room.

“Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings,” Begley posted on X. “The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience.”

Begley continued.

“Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.”

The Knicks have an open roster spot. As such, they have a clear pathway to adding Tucker to the rotation for the remainder of the season, should they choose to do so.

PJ Tucker Happy With Leadership Role

During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Tucker admitted that his leadership role with the Knicks is ‘easy.’

Tucker’s experience in the NBA will undoubtedly make him a valued voice in the locker room. Carving out such a long career in the league commands respect, especially from younger players. The Knicks need a veteran voice like Tucker’s. He can help keep everyone focused and on track. Still, there’s no telling if the Knicks will sign him for the remainder of the season.

For now, all we know is that Tucker has impressed enough to get another 10 days with the franchise.