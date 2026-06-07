Knicks Get Significant Karl-Anthony Towns Update Before Game 3 of Finals

The New York Knicks may be just two games away from their first NBA championship in 53 years, but there are questions about the future of their stars.

The Knicks’ current core of players came together progressively in effort to make the team a championship contender. New York satisfied that goal after making two consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference finals and its first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years.

N.Y. Gets Significant Update on Karl-Anthony Towns’ Future Outlook

On Sunday, The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick reported the Knicks are still unclear about the future of Karl Anthony-Towns with the franchise.

Towns, 28, was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“If the Knicks do, in fact, tie the bow on this NBA Finals package, there will still be a discussion to be had with Towns about securing his services for the long-term,” Amick wrote. “He has one guaranteed season left on his current deal, with a player option worth $61 million for the 2027-28 campaign, and is eligible for a massive extension (four years and a combined $272 million).”

With the team-building guidelines set in place by the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement that took place nearly three years ago, franchises are forced to remain wary of the potential risks of landing in the second apron, where the Knicks find themselves digging deeper into as time goes by.

“The reality of today’s NBA means there are second-apron concerns for the Knicks to take into consideration,” Amick wrote, “and a desire to be prudent enough with the payroll so as not to compromise roster depth. But the tone of those talks, given everything Towns has done here, should be far more flattering toward him this time around. He deserves immense credit for that much.”

Do New York Knicks View Star Big Man a Long-Term Piece?

If these ongoing NBA Finals have taught the Knicks anything, it’s that Towns should absolutely be considered a long-term building block.

For starters, Towns is still just 29; he has years of elite play ahead of him. He also has demonstrated solid durability over his 11-year career. This season, Towns appeared in at least 70 regular season games for the seventh time since being drafted in 2015.

Towns has been a critical part of where the Knicks are today — winners of 13 in a row and going nearly 50 days since their last loss. Towns is having the greatest playoff run of his career, averaging 17.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 57% overall and 48% from 3-point range.

And in the biggest test of his career, Towns’ play has risen above even the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama, whom Towns has thoroughly outplayed through two games of the Finals, with the Knicks leading 2-0 as the series shifts to New York.

Towns should be viewed in a package with star point guard Jalen Brunson as the two players who can keep the Knicks title contenders for several more years.

If New York holds on and finishes the job in these Finals, the Knicks would be encouraged to satisfy every means possible to retain Towns for the long run.