Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Landmark Moment for Philippines Basketball

When the San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, it’ll mark the first time that two Filipino-American players will battle for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

According to TJ Manotoc of ABS-CBN News, the Spurs’ Dylan Harper and Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson will “bring Pinoy pride to NBA Finals” in a landmark moment.

“For the first time ever, two Filipino-American players will feature in the NBA Finals with Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs set to face off against Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks,” wrote the Filipino sportswriter.

Dylan Harper ‘Proud’ of Filipino Roots

When asked about sharing the court with Clarkson, Harper beamed with pride about representing the Philippines in the NBA Finals.

“I think my focus is on these next games, this next series. Obviously, it’s a blessing to represent the Philippines, where I’m from,” Harper said.

“I think me and Jordan Clarkson are doing a great job doing that [representing the Philippines]. My biggest thing is to focus on what’s in front of me.”

Harper previously thanked his mother — who hails from the province of Bataan in the Philippines — for coaching him through high school. He has also spoken about why she remains his inspiration and makes him proud to embrace his Filipino heritage.

Spurs vs Knicks NBA Finals

Meanwhile, Clarkson, who gets his Filipino descent through his maternal grandmother, has represented Philippines Basketball at several global events, including the 2018 Asian Games and the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Clarkson’s Knicks enter Game 1 of the NBA Finals as betting underdogs despite having the rest advantage over the Spurs. However, a pool of 26 writers from The Athletic is split 13-13 on the winner of the NBA Finals — and for good reason. Although the Spurs are the younger and possibly more talented team, the Knicks are on a historic 11-game winning streak where they’ve beaten opponents by a combined margin of 262 points.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III explained why he’s picking the Knicks to prevail.

“New York has found a synergy in these playoffs that was consistently absent the last two regular seasons,” he wrote, previewing the NBA Finals.

“The shot-making and ball movement has been superb,” he continued.

“The defense is on a string, and everyone is committed. Offensively, New York leads all playoff teams in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists. Defensively, the Knicks have the best rating of any playoff teams at 103.5.

“Everything is clicking for New York at the right time.”

Game 1 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Knicks are eyeing their first NBA title since 1973, while the Spurs are seeking their first championship in the post-Tim Duncan era.