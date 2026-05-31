Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Predictions Leave Fans in Shock

In a stunning turn of events, “Knicks in 6” is the most favorable outcome among a group of 26 insiders at The Athletic forecasting the NBA Finals. While the San Antonio Spurs open as betting favorites, the New York Knicks, riding a historic 11-game winning streak, may have the momentum entering the championship round.

The 26 insiders are split 13–13 on the winner, but 10 of them predict Jalen Brunson and Co. to wrap it up in Game 6 at MSG on Tuesday, June 16.

NBA champion: Knicks in 6 (10 out of 26 votes)

Runners-up: Spurs in 7 (5 votes), Spurs in 6 (5), Knicks in 7 (3) Finals MVP: Jalen Brunson (12 out of 25 votes)

Runners-up: Victor Wembanyama (11), Karl-Anthony Towns (3)

Red-Hot Knicks Enter NBA Finals

The insiders can’t be blamed for being so bullish on the Knicks, who have decimated opponents by an average margin of 23.8 points in their 11-game winning streak. Remarkably, the Knicks have been even more dominant on the road, beating the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers by a margin of 26.8 points in their last six away contests — including three consecutive series-clinching wins.

New York’s +262 points differential is the best by any team — in the regular season or playoffs — over an 11-game span in NBA history. During this stretch, the Knicks have shot 53.3% from the field and 41.3% from three, while holding their opponents to 99.1 points per contest — at 43% shooting from the field and 29.2% from three.

The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III broke down why the Knicks have the momentum.

“New York has found a synergy in these playoffs that was consistently absent the last two regular seasons,” he wrote previewing the NBA Finals.

Advantage Knicks in NBA Finals?

“The shot-making and ball movement has been superb,” he continued.

“The defense is on a string, and everyone is committed. Offensively, New York leads all playoff teams in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and assists. Defensively, the Knicks have the best rating of any playoff teams at 103.5.

“Everything is clicking for New York at the right time.”

Edwards believes the Knicks’ relatively easier path to the Finals also works in their favor as they carry a healthier squad into the championship roound.

“Being in the Eastern Conference helps, too,” wrote the Knicks insider.

“The Knicks played two fringe playoff teams in the first two rounds and then a Cavaliers team that played 14 playoff games before reaching the conference finals. That’s not New York’s fault, though. The Knicks can only play who is in front of them — and they’ve dominated every challenger dating to Game 4 of the first round.”

Some insiders also believe the Spurs’ inexperience could cost them in the NBA Finals — Victor Wembanyama and Co. are in the midst of their first playoff run as a unit.

“San Antonio’s lack of success against New York in the regular season stems from the Knicks presenting major matchup issues for the Spurs,” ESPN’s Michael C. Wright wrote while previewing the NBA Finals. “The Knicks’ wing defenders swallow up San Antonio’s shooters, and the Spurs will have to deal with physicality even more jaw rattling than what they navigated against Oklahoma City.”

Game 1 of the Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.