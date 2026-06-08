Knicks-Spurs Live Updates: Trump Attends NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG

The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a chance to take control of the series against the San Antonio Spurs, but the night comes with an unusual subplot: President Donald Trump is expected to attend the game, bringing heightened security and a different fan experience around MSG.

The Knicks lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 and are trying to move within one win of their first NBA championship since 1973. The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, enter Monday night trying to avoid a 3-0 hole that no team has ever overcome in the NBA Finals. This is the first Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years.

What to know before Knicks-Spurs Game 3:

The Knicks lead the NBA Finals 2-0 entering Game 3.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.

Trump’s expected attendance has led to additional security, no-bag restrictions and changes around Madison Square Garden.

Fans attending the game have been urged to arrive early.

Sort by LatestLatest OldestOldest Erik Anderson https://x.com/FredKatz/status/2064130242294301162 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson Margo Martin on Twitter / X .@POTUS departs Bedminster, NJ en route to Madison Square Garden! 🇺🇸🏀 pic.twitter.com/7fJKQzj2jj— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson https://x.com/StevePopper/status/2064118265727606835 Steve Popper on Twitter / X Mike Brown unbothered by the craziness of this event. pic.twitter.com/px2PFkP6Aj— Steve Popper (@StevePopper) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson NBA on ESPN on Twitter / X "The amount of Jalen Brunson jerseys I see stacks up to the amount of Stephen Curry and LeBron James jerseys you see."–@Money23Green on the support the Knicks fans have shown the team and Brunson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUQvwtBXo2— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson ESPN on Twitter / X Knicks arrive for the first NBA Finals game at MSG since 1999 🙌New York looks to take a 3-0 lead | 8:30 ET on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/O7S6yTUqBq— ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson A look at the crowds attemping to enter MSG with added security. Stefan Bondy on Twitter / X Line for fans to get into MSG pic.twitter.com/pcl9z8jXQ4— Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Erik Anderson A little throwback with legends of the game. NBA on ESPN on Twitter / X Shaq and Patrick Ewing lining up for tip-off like the old days 😂Legends 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QRAH0uVk9W— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2026 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email TickarooLive Blog Software

Trump’s Attendance Changes the Scene Around Knicks-Spurs Game 3

Trump’s presence is not just a celebrity-courtside note. It has affected how fans can get into Madison Square Garden and how people can gather outside the arena.

CBS News reported that fans entering MSG will go through Secret Service-level screening and that bags will not be permitted. Checkpoints were expected to open two hours before tipoff, with fans encouraged to arrive early.

ABC News reported that the NYPD and Secret Service planned a security perimeter around Madison Square Garden, with street restrictions beginning hours before the game. The planned fan watch party outside MSG was also canceled, though other watch-party options were scheduled elsewhere in the city.

That makes the story bigger than a normal Finals home game. For fans inside the building, it means longer entry lines and a more controlled arrival process. For fans outside the building, it changes where they can gather and how close they can get to the Garden atmosphere.

Knicks Have a Chance to Put the Spurs in a Historic Hole

The basketball stakes remain the center of the night. New York already did the hard part by taking the first two games of the series, and now the Knicks have a chance to put San Antonio in a 3-0 deficit.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 hole to win the NBA Finals.

That is why Game 3 matters beyond the spectacle. If Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks protect home court, the series shifts from competitive to nearly desperate for the Spurs. If Wembanyama and San Antonio steal one at MSG, the Finals become a very different conversation before Game 4.

What to Watch in Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3

The live updates above will track the score, injuries, lineup changes, major momentum swings and any notable crowd or security developments from Madison Square Garden.

The biggest basketball questions:

Can the Spurs slow Brunson late in the game?

Can Wembanyama control the paint without San Antonio’s offense bogging down?

Does Towns continue to give New York enough scoring and rebounding support?

How much does the MSG crowd lift the Knicks in their first Finals home game since 1999?

The Trump subplot will be worth following when it affects the game environment: arrival timing, crowd reaction, security delays, fan access and any broadcast moment inside MSG. But the main event is still Knicks-Spurs, with New York trying to move one win from a championship.