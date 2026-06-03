NBA Finals Game Today on TV: Start Time & Knicks-Spurs Starting Lineup Projections

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs tip-off Game 1 of the NBA Finals today, June 3, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson are among the stars who will headline this year’s NBA Finals.

The Spurs are a 4.5-point home favorite versus the Knicks in Game 1, per DraftKings. Fans looking for pregame coverage can tune into “Inside the NBA” on ESPN at 7 p.m. Eastern ahead of Game 1.

The “Inside the NBA” crew will also be part of “NBA Tip-Off” at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC prior to Game 1.



“It’s a great team, you know?” Wembanyama said of the Knicks during a June 2, media session. “It’s a great team of experienced guys who are not here by chance, but by relentless effort over the years. Very different career paths for all of them.

“They’re right where they’re supposed to be, in my opinion. All of them are going to be super hungry in their own way.”

Here’s what you need to know about NBA Finals Game 1 between the Knicks and Spurs.

Projected Knicks Starting Lineup vs. Spurs for NBA Finals Game 1

Here’s a look at the Knicks’ projected starting lineup for Game 1.

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup vs. Knicks for NBA Finals Game 1

Here is a look at the expected Spurs starting lineup for the NBA Finals.

Is Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Playing vs. Spurs Today in NBA Finals Game 1?

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The expectation is that Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will attempt to play against the Spurs in Game 1, barring a last minute setback. Robinson is dealing with a hand injury.

“Obviously, it’s a significant injury, but he is expected to try to play,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed in a June 2, episode of “Get Up. “… I will point out he only played 15 minutes all season against the Spurs.

“He’s only played one of the three games (against the Spurs). He’s only averaging 14 minutes in the playoffs. That said, against Victor Wembanyama, so to speak, you need all hands. They definitely are going to want to get some production from him.”

‘Inside the NBA’ Makes NBA Finals History as Part of ESPN’s Coverage of Knicks-Spurs Series

Not only will fans be treated to what is shaping up to be an entertaining NBA Finals matchup, but the iconic “Inside the NBA” crew will also be part of the coverage. Traditionally, the show’s final episode of the season occurred during the conference finals since TNT did not broadcast the NBA Finals.

With the legendary show now being on ESPN, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be part of the NBA Finals coverage for the Knicks-Spurs. Inside the NBA starts at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN on Wednesday, June 3.

The crew will also be part of the halftime show as well as the postgame coverage immediately following the end of NBA Finals games.