Knicks Summer League Schedule: How to Watch, Roster Updates

Jack Kayil’s NBA journey is officially about to begin.

The New York Knicks learned their 2026 Las Vegas Summer League schedule on Friday, setting the stage for the first look at the organization’s newest draft picks as the defending NBA champions begin preparing for another title defense.

Kayil headlines a Summer League roster that also includes second-round pick Tyler Nickel, second-year forward Mohamed Diawara and several promising young players looking to earn larger roles heading into training camp.

For New York, the Summer League offers an early opportunity to evaluate the next wave of talent behind its championship core.

Knicks Summer League Schedule and How to Watch

The Knicks open Summer League against the Brooklyn Nets before facing three more intriguing matchups in Las Vegas.

Date Matchup Time (ET) Venue TV Friday, July 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks 6:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Prime Saturday, July 11 San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks 6:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas ESPN Monday, July 13 Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks 4:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas Prime Thursday, July 16 Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas ESPN2

Following preliminary play, the top teams will advance to the Summer League playoffs. The semifinals are scheduled for July 18, with the championship game set for July 19.

As of Friday, the Knicks had not yet signed any undrafted free agents to complete their Summer League roster.

Jack Kayil, Tyler Nickel Begin NBA Careers

The spotlight will be on New York’s two draft picks.

The Knicks acquired the rights to Jack Kayil after striking a draft-night trade with the Houston Rockets before selecting the German guard with the No. 39 overall pick.

The 20-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds for ALBA Berlin while becoming one of the youngest players ever to win the German Bundesliga’s Best Young Player award, joining Franz Wagner and Dennis Schröder in that exclusive company.

“My plan is to stay here, join the organization and keep growing with them,” he told reporters after the draft.

New York also selected Vanderbilt sharpshooter Tyler Nickel at No. 47 overall.

The 22-year-old wing averaged 13.5 points while shooting 40% from three-point range, giving the Knicks one of the draft’s more NBA-ready shooters.

His experience and polished offensive game could allow him to compete for a roster spot sooner rather than later.

Mohamed Diawara Headlines Returning Knicks’ Young Talent

Summer League should also provide another extended look at Mohamed Diawara, whom the Knicks recently re-signed to a multiyear contract after his promising rookie season.

Diawara averaged 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 69 regular-season appearances but showed significantly greater production whenever his role expanded, convincing New York to make an early offseason investment in the versatile 21-year-old forward.

The Knicks are also expected to feature Pacôme Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek and Kevin McCullar Jr., giving the coaching staff an extended opportunity to evaluate several young players who could compete for larger rotation roles next season.

Opportunity to Earn a Bigger Role

Unlike some rebuilding teams, New York enters the Summer League with a championship roster already in place.

That means every minute becomes an audition.

Kayil and Nickel will be looking to prove they can accelerate their development, while Diawara, Dadiet, Hukporti, Kolek and McCullar will try to strengthen their cases for expanded opportunities behind the Knicks’ veteran core.

The organization has yet to add any undrafted free agents, leaving additional roster spots to be finalized before the team heads to Las Vegas.

For New York’s young talent, Summer League represents more than just the beginning of another offseason.

It is the first opportunity to show the defending champions they are ready to contribute to another title run.