Knicks Stars Land in Surprise Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors

The New York Knicks‘ championship summer may soon include another headline-grabbing celebration.

According to a report from Page Six, Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce have invited the Knicks’ entire starting lineup to their wedding celebration on Friday, extending an invitation to several of the players who helped deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship in more than five decades.

A source told the outlet that Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were all invited to the festivities.

Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s representatives commented to Page Six.

The reported guest list would place the Knicks’ stars alongside a celebrity-heavy gathering expected to include Selena Gomez, Knicks super fan Mariska Hargitay, Gigi Hadid, Suki Waterhouse and several Kansas City Chiefs players.

Taylor Swift’s Knicks Connection Has Deep Roots

The reported invitation is the latest chapter in what has become one of the NBA’s more unexpected celebrity-team relationships.

Although Swift has become closely associated with the NFL because of Kelce, her ties to the Knicks date back well before their relationship.

In a 2013 interview with Time magazine, Swift said she developed an affection for the franchise through her friendship with former Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife, Alexis.

“I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool,” Swift said at the time.

When reminded that New York was struggling on the court, Swift brushed off the suggestion that success mattered.

“I love them, though. Why does that matter?”

Swift has also spoken about competing in a Knicks Kids Talent Competition at Madison Square Garden as a child, saying the experience gave her a lifelong appreciation for both the arena and the franchise.

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Championship Run Strengthened Bond

Swift’s support became even more visible during the Knicks’ championship run.

She attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden wearing a custom “Stevie Knicks” shirt alongside sisters Este and Alana Haim as New York completed a historic 29-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs.

The following evening, while accepting honors at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Swift joked that her raspy voice was the result of cheering too loudly during the game.

“I screamed for 100% of it,” she said.

The appearance briefly sparked debate over whether Swift was genuinely a Knicks fan after ESPN analyst Monica McNutt questioned her allegiance during the broadcast.

McNutt later apologized after fans resurfaced years of interviews, photographs and previous Knicks appearances documenting Swift’s longstanding support for the franchise.

“Apparently I’m wrong,” McNutt acknowledged.

Knicks’ Growing Celebrity Appeal

The reported wedding invitation underscores how much the Knicks’ profile has grown following their championship season.

Madison Square Garden became one of sports’ premier celebrity destinations throughout the playoffs, regularly drawing Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Rock and dozens of other high-profile supporters.

Now, according to Page Six, the relationship may continue beyond the basketball court.

The Knicks’ starting lineup reportedly has been invited to one of the summer’s most anticipated celebrity events.

Whether Brunson, Towns, Bridges, Hart and Anunoby ultimately attend remains unknown.

But if they do, the celebration would mark another intersection between the newest NBA royalty and one of music’s biggest global stars.