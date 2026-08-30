Knicks’ Top 5 Free-Agent Center Options Left After Nick Richards Miss

The New York Knicks watched one of the better centers remaining on the free-agent market disappear when Nick Richards signed with the Miami Heat.

That leaves New York digging deeper into an increasingly thin group of available big men.

The Knicks already signed Andre Drummond after Mitchell Robinson left for Boston, but another center would give coach Mike Brown insurance behind Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns over an 82-game season.

There is no obvious difference-maker sitting unsigned in late August. There are, however, several veterans who could make sense in a limited role.

Here are five of the best fits still available.

1. Kelly Olynyk

Olynyk remains the most interesting option because he would give New York something different.

The 35-year-old is a 36.9% career 3-point shooter and an unusually skilled passer for a 7-footer. His production dipped sharply in a limited role last season, but he shot 41.8% from deep as recently as 2024-25.

That versatility matters.

Drummond gives New York rebounding and interior physicality. Olynyk would give the Knicks a center who can pull defenders away from the rim, facilitate offense and play alongside another big if needed.

For a third-center role, that makes him arguably the cleanest fit.

2. Kevin Love

Love brings the most accomplished résumé on the board.

The five-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from 3 last season.

At 37, he is not a nightly center solution.

But the Knicks would not need him to be one.

Love could provide spot minutes, rebounding, shooting and postseason experience for a team trying to defend a championship.

His floor spacing would also give Brown another way to keep the paint open around Jalen Brunson and Towns.

3. Dwight Powell

Powell is the safer traditional-center choice.

The 6-foot-10 veteran averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 63 games last season while shooting 64.4% from the field.

He screens, rolls hard, rebounds and understands how to function without touches.

Powell would not diversify the offense the way Olynyk or Love could, but he would give New York a reliable reserve who can handle physical minutes when Towns or Drummond is unavailable.

4. Drew Eubanks

Eubanks offers a younger, more physical option than the veterans ahead of him.

He does not provide much perimeter shooting, but his role would be straightforward: rebound, screen, finish around the rim and defend the paint.

For a third center, there is value in simplicity.

The Knicks would know exactly what they were getting.

5. Duop Reath

Reath is the upside gamble.

The 6-foot-9 big owns a 35.7% career mark from 3, giving New York another potential floor-spacing option behind Towns.

The concern is health after he underwent season-ending right foot surgery in January.

If healthy, Reath could offer more offensive upside than the traditional centers still available.

That leaves Olynyk as the most natural option.

Richards would have supplied traditional size and athleticism. Olynyk would solve the problem differently — with shooting, passing and enough experience to accept a third-center role.

For a Knicks team that does not need another star, finding the right specialist may matter more than finding the biggest name.