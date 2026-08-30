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Knicks’ Top 5 Free-Agent Center Options Left After Nick Richards Miss

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New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 22: Ariel Hukporti #55 of the New York Knicks battles for the ball against Nick Richards #13 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on February 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks watched one of the better centers remaining on the free-agent market disappear when Nick Richards signed with the Miami Heat.

That leaves New York digging deeper into an increasingly thin group of available big men.

The Knicks already signed Andre Drummond after Mitchell Robinson left for Boston, but another center would give coach Mike Brown insurance behind Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns over an 82-game season.

There is no obvious difference-maker sitting unsigned in late August. There are, however, several veterans who could make sense in a limited role.

Here are five of the best fits still available.

1. Kelly Olynyk

San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six
GettyKelly Olynyk of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Bones Hyland of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on May 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Olynyk remains the most interesting option because he would give New York something different.

The 35-year-old is a 36.9% career 3-point shooter and an unusually skilled passer for a 7-footer. His production dipped sharply in a limited role last season, but he shot 41.8% from deep as recently as 2024-25.

That versatility matters.

Drummond gives New York rebounding and interior physicality. Olynyk would give the Knicks a center who can pull defenders away from the rim, facilitate offense and play alongside another big if needed.

For a third-center role, that makes him arguably the cleanest fit.

2. Kevin Love

New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
GettyKevin Love of the Utah Jazz drives past Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of a game at Delta Center on February 26, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Love brings the most accomplished résumé on the board.

The five-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% from 3 last season.

At 37, he is not a nightly center solution.

But the Knicks would not need him to be one.

Love could provide spot minutes, rebounding, shooting and postseason experience for a team trying to defend a championship.

His floor spacing would also give Brown another way to keep the paint open around Jalen Brunson and Towns.

3. Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets
Getty Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks blocks a shot from Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets in the first half during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Powell is the safer traditional-center choice.

The 6-foot-10 veteran averaged 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 63 games last season while shooting 64.4% from the field.

He screens, rolls hard, rebounds and understands how to function without touches.

Powell would not diversify the offense the way Olynyk or Love could, but he would give New York a reliable reserve who can handle physical minutes when Towns or Drummond is unavailable.

4. Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat
GettyDrew Eubanks of the Sacramento Kings dunks the ball past Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Eubanks offers a younger, more physical option than the veterans ahead of him.

He does not provide much perimeter shooting, but his role would be straightforward: rebound, screen, finish around the rim and defend the paint.

For a third center, there is value in simplicity.

The Knicks would know exactly what they were getting.

5. Duop Reath

Portland Trail Blazers v Detroit Pistons
Getty Duop Reath of the Portland Trail Blazers drives past Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Reath is the upside gamble.

The 6-foot-9 big owns a 35.7% career mark from 3, giving New York another potential floor-spacing option behind Towns.

The concern is health after he underwent season-ending right foot surgery in January.

If healthy, Reath could offer more offensive upside than the traditional centers still available.

That leaves Olynyk as the most natural option.

Richards would have supplied traditional size and athleticism. Olynyk would solve the problem differently — with shooting, passing and enough experience to accept a third-center role.

For a Knicks team that does not need another star, finding the right specialist may matter more than finding the biggest name.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Knicks’ Top 5 Free-Agent Center Options Left After Nick Richards Miss

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