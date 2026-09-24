Knicks Get Good News From Karl-Anthony Towns Amid Contract Standoff

Karl-Anthony Towns has apparently conceded one important point in his contract negotiations with the New York Knicks: He does not need every available dollar.

The difficult part is determining how many of those dollars he is willing to surrender.

Towns is prepared to accept less than a maximum extension to help New York manage its increasingly expensive roster, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported.

“Towns is willing to play on a deal that isn’t the max to help New York,” Edwards wrote, citing league sources.

That willingness offers the Knicks a possible route out of negotiations that have otherwise reached a standstill. It does not mean the finish line is close.

Towns is eligible for a maximum extension worth approximately $272 million. New York’s preferred range would pay him roughly $45 million to $50 million per season, according to The Athletic. Depending on the structure, that difference could leave Towns nearly $20 million below his maximum salary in certain years.

There is a discount, and then there is a dramatic reset of a player’s market value.

Knicks Must Determine What Towns’ Sacrifice Is Worth

Towns has little reason to view himself as a fading star seeking one final deal.

Since joining the Knicks, he has made two All-Star teams, earned an All-NBA selection and helped the franchise reach consecutive Eastern Conference finals. In June, he played a central role in ending New York’s 53-year championship drought.

The Knicks also traded significant value to acquire him because his shooting and offensive versatility offered dimensions their previous frontcourt lacked.

Now they must pay him without allowing one contract to destabilize everything constructed around Jalen Brunson.

Owner James Dolan has said the Knicks do not want to cross the second apron. Mikal Bridges is beginning a $150 million extension, OG Anunoby is owed more than $40 million annually and Josh Hart is eligible for a new deal. Brunson can negotiate another extension next summer.

Towns’ contract will affect every one of those calculations.

Jalen Brunson’s Discount Casts Long Shadow

Brunson created the inevitable comparison when he signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension in 2024 rather than waiting one year for a deal worth $113 million more.

His decision gave the Knicks room to finish building a championship roster. It also established a standard that would be unreasonable to impose on every teammate.

Towns turns 31 during the upcoming season. This will likely be his final opportunity to sign a long-term contract near the top of the NBA market. Asking him to leave some money available is one thing. Asking him to replicate Brunson’s unprecedented sacrifice is another.

Towns holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28. If negotiations remain unresolved, he can play through the season, decline the option and test a market expected to include several teams with cap space.

That possibility gives both sides reason to find common ground before uncertainty begins influencing the season.

Towns has already opened the door by signaling that he will take less. The Knicks must now decide how wide they need that opening to be — and how far they can push before a hometown discount begins to feel like an undervaluation.