Knicks Receive Mixed Injury News Ahead of Cavaliers Showdown

The New York Knicks could welcome back one starter Wednesday night while potentially losing another.

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for the Knicks’ matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of left calf soreness, according to the NBA’s official 1 p.m. ET injury report.

Josh Hart, meanwhile, has been upgraded to probable after missing three consecutive games.

The contrasting updates come as New York prepares for its second game in as many nights, fresh off a commanding 117-85 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Knicks have won four straight games, including three with Landry Shamet starting in Hart’s place.

But Towns’ uncertain availability presents a potentially significant challenge against Cleveland’s imposing frontcourt.

Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable After Another Double-Double in Knicks’ 4th Straight Win

Towns has been instrumental in New York’s recent turnaround.

The five-time All-Star finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Tuesday’s victory over Milwaukee.

He shot 5-of-14 from the field but made nine free throws, helping the Knicks secure their most lopsided victory of the season.

Towns played just 27 minutes as coach Mike Brown limited his starters’ workloads ahead of Wednesday’s game.

His latest performance extended his season-opening double-double streak to 10 games.

The Knicks would particularly miss his rebounding against Cleveland.

Towns dominated the Cavaliers during Saturday’s 109-97 road victory, producing 29 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 11 of 21 from the field.

His offensive versatility creates problems for opposing big men, forcing defenders to account for his perimeter shooting and interior scoring.

Should Towns sit out Wednesday, New York would turn to Andre Drummond and James Wiseman.

Drummond grabbed 14 rebounds in just 15 minutes against Milwaukee.

However, replacing Towns’ scoring and floor spacing would be considerably more difficult.

Josh Hart’s Return Could Change Landry Shamet’s Role

While Towns’ status remains uncertain, the Knicks received encouraging news regarding Hart.

The veteran forward is probable because of an illness, putting him in position to return after missing three consecutive games.

Hart initially sat out two games with right ankle soreness before illness kept him out against Milwaukee.

Brown indicated Tuesday that Hart’s ankle had recovered sufficiently for him to play.

His potential return also presents Brown with a rotation decision.

Shamet has performed well during Hart’s absence, starting three consecutive games as New York maintained its winning streak.

The veteran sharpshooter averaged 8.7 points, two rebounds and 1.7 assists in those starts.

He scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including two 3-pointers, in Tuesday’s victory over Milwaukee.

Shamet also contributed nine points and three 3-pointers in Saturday’s win at Cleveland.

His floor spacing has complemented Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ other starters, providing another perimeter threat without requiring many touches.

Hart would ordinarily reclaim his starting position once healthy, potentially moving Shamet back to the bench.

However, Shamet’s steady play has strengthened his case for meaningful minutes in Brown’s rotation.

A return to a reserve role would also give New York another experienced outside shooter alongside Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson.

Hart, meanwhile, would provide the rebounding, defensive versatility and playmaking that have made him such a valuable starter.

For Brown, having both players available creates welcome flexibility.

The bigger concern remains Towns.

With Cleveland looking to avenge Saturday’s defeat, the Knicks face another demanding test of their improving form.

Hart appears close to returning. Whether Towns can join him remains uncertain.