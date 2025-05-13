Knicks Trade Pitch Lands Giannis Antetokounmpo

On May 12, the New York Knicks went up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, putting them one win away from their first Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Ordinarily, you’d assume a team would run it back with the same roster after a successful postseason run. However, the potential availability of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has put the entire NBA on alert.

In light of the possibilities that await, FS1’s Nick Wright proposed a Knicks trade pitch that would see Karl-Anthony Towns head to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Knicks would receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks would receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, 2026 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick swap

Should Knicks Trade Towns?

Wright explained why the Knicks, who traded five first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges, can only send pick-swaps to the Bucks. In comparison, teams such as the Rockets, Thunder and Spurs can offer multiple draft assets to the Bucks. As such, the Knicks could be forced to add OG Anunoby or Bridges to entice the Bucks.

The question looms: Should the Knicks trade Towns, their second-best player?

It’s fair to suggest that Towns has been a mixed bag in his first season with the Knicks. Although his offensive numbers were superb in the regular season, the Kentucky alum struggled defensively, especially when switched onto smaller guards.

In the playoffs, the Knicks benefited enormously from a healthy Mitchell Robinson, who covered for a lot of KAT’s defensive lapses. In the Game 4 victory over the Celtics, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau played Johnson and Towns in double-big lineups, causing issues for the Celtics’ perimeter players.

Some analysts believe Robinson’s defensive presence could make Towns expendable, especially if the Knicks can land a superstar like Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo Eyeing the Knicks?

There is growing speculation that Antetokounmpo would prefer a move to a big-market team like the Knicks, Nets, Lakers, or Clippers or to a team in a no-income-tax state like the Rockets or Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Antetokounmpo has the leverage to force his way to the Knicks despite having a few years left on his contract.

“So, he’s got two years on his contract,” Windhorst told ESPN’s “Get Up” on May 12 [h/t Bleacher Report]. “That means he doesn’t have to work with the Bucks. A team that traded for him would know that would have him for two years, but it would be better for all parties if the Bucks worked with Giannis and then there would be a contract extension put in place when he was traded. If a team which was trading for him knew they were going to have him basically for the rest of his prime, their offer would increase.

“…Yes. Could Giannis come in and say, ‘I am going nowhere but the Lakers?’ Yes. And if that happens, that would increase it. But I don’t think the Lakers or the Knicks could make an offer that’s in the top five or six. But because Giannis potentially has agency in this, then you would say that his words would matter a lot.”