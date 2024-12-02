Knicks Trade Pitch Lands All-Star Big to Help Karl-Anthony Towns

When the Minnesota Timberwolves made a run to the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Karl-Anthony Towns played the power forward spot, sharing the court with either Rudy Gobert or Naz Reid. However, since joining the Knicks, KAT has turned back into a full-time center.

Furthermore, with Mitchell Robinson sidelined due to injury, KAT has been playing heavy minutes at the five spot, with only Precious Achiuwa serving as a backup. As such, it’s clear that Towns could use some help at the five spot.

Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz argued that veteran Bulls center Nikola Vucevic would be the perfect backup to Towns with the following proposed Knicks trade:

Knicks would get: Vucevic

Bulls would get: Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, two second-round picks

“Vucevic is playing at an extremely high level, averaging 20.9 points and 10.0 rebounds for a struggling Chicago Bulls team,” Katz wrote on December 1. “However, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bulls’ asking price for the veteran center could start at just two second-round picks.”

Other Knicks Trade Options at Center

“Vucevic would play behind Karl-Anthony Towns, which would limit his production. The upside is that he could be an efficient floor spacing big without so much of a workload as a starter. The Knicks would almost certainly have to give up Robinson and Achiuwa in this trade, but they are far more valuable than two second-round picks.”

Katz floated the names of Raptors big man Chris Boucher and veteran Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas as two other possible options to either backup Towns or play next to him.

Both those players are on budget-friendly contracts that wouldn’t cost Knicks more than either Robinson and Achiuwa along with a few second-round draft picks. While Boucher is on an expiring deal of $10.8 million, Valanciunas is owed $9.9 million in 2024-25 and $20.3 million through the 2026-27 season.

“Valanciunas is making just $9.9 million this season, putting less constraints on the Knicks to include multiple rotation players,” wrote Katz. “The Wizards are a rebuilding team, so they’d be quick to move on from the 6-foot-11 veteran. The only caveat is that New York would likely have to give up even more draft compensation after trading a heap of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges.”

Knicks Defense Has Been Woeful

Valanciunas, a bruising big man, will likely be a better fit in Tom Thibodeau’s system due to his ability to play next to stretch bigs like Towns. Furthermore, the Lithuanian veteran showed the ability to protect the rim during his previous stints in New Orleans and Toronto, a skill set that the Knicks could desperately use.

A year after finishing in the top five in most defensive metrics, the Knicks were an awful defensive unit through the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season.

The Knicks ranked No. 22 in defensive efficiency, conceding 114.6 points per 100 possessions, and ninth in paint points allowed (46.1). The latter number was particularly worrisome since the Knicks were known for their rim protection and toughness during the 2023-24 season.

It had become clearer with each passing game that Towns, a finesse player with great offensive touch, was unable to excel as a rim protector. As such, the Knicks were urged by many analysts to find him either a backup center or a big to play next to.

Vucevic’s addition won’t solve those defensive issues but would severely bolster the Knicks’ bench production. Through the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season, New York ranked dead-last in bench scoring, averaging just 20.8 points per game from 12.3 minutes.