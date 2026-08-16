Knicks Proposed to Trade Miles McBride for Blossoming Young Guard

The New York Knicks and Miles McBride seem destined for a breakup after failing to agree on a contract extension before the August 11 deadline.

Some insiders believe the Knicks did not extend McBride, as doing so would have removed the possibility of a trade by the Feb. deadline. However, the path is now clear for the Knicks to move McBride, who is said to have a lot of value around the league.

Amid the reports, one intriguing Knicks trade idea doing the rounds would see the reigning NBA champions take a flyer on blossoming young guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

Knicks Trade Idea Lands Scotty Pippen Jr.

Knicks would receive: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Grizzlies would receive: Miles McBride

The straight up one-on-one trade would see the Knicks take on Pippen’s $2.4M salary of while sending out McBride’s expiring $3.9M contract. If Pippen and Knicks prove to be a good fit, the franchise can exercise his Team Option worth $2.7M for 2027-28. Such a move would allow the Knicks to keep their salary cap situation under control, not to mention avoid the tax penalties that come with extending McBride.

Why the Knicks Do It

The undrafted Pippen Jr. has proven a lot of his naysayers wrong, emerging as one of the best backup point guards in the league over the last three years. While he missed most of last season with a toe injury, he showed flashes of a quality NBA player in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, when the Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injury concerns that eventually paved the way for the Desmond Bane trade.

In his three years with the Grizzlies, Pippen Jr. has averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals on steady 48/39/72 shooting splits. His three-point shot is still a work in progress, but the second-generation player has improved leaps and bounds in that category, making 1.2 threes per game at a nice clip of 39% for the Grizzlies. He is also an underrated defender, with his tendency to jump into passing lanes and come away with steals. He’s also not the worst one-on-one defender, especially for his size.

On paper, Pippen Jr. would replace McBride’s numbers. The Knicks really have nothing to lose by taking a flyer on the son of the great Scottie Pippen.

Why the Grizzlies Do It

After trading Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in back-to-back seasons, the Grizzlies are thinner than ever in the backcourt. Walter Clayton Jr. has shown flashes of a starting point guard, but is a long way off from earning the trust of head coach Tuomas Iisalo.

McBride is coming off a breakout season, posting career highs in points (12.0), made three-pointers (2.7) and three-point shooting (41.3%). In Memphis, he could finally step into the starting point guard role he was never granted with the Knicks.

“Deuce” has the potential to follow a trajectory like reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who elevated his game when given a new opportunity with the Atlanta Hawks. Above all, the veteran McBride would bring championship pedigree and veteran leadership to a young Grizzlies squad.