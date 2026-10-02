Knicks Trade Pitch Swaps Miles McBride for ‘Lights Out’ Sharpshooter

The writing is on the wall for the New York Knicks and Miles McBride, who is due for a big payday as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Working under a strict mandate from owner James Dolan to stay below the second apron, the Knicks simply can’t afford to keep McBride. To avoid losing the veteran guard for nothing, New York could reportedly explore trading him ahead of the February deadline to target a long-term core piece.

One fascinating Knicks trade idea would accomplish just that, landing Tarık Biberovic, a former EuroLeague champion (2025) and four-time Turkish Super League champion, who is ready to make his mark in the NBA.

Knicks Trade Idea Lands Elite Shooter

Knicks would receive: Tarık Biberovic

Mavericks would receive: Miles McBride

Why the Knicks Do It

With Landry Shamet elevating his game in the postseason, Knicks head coach Mike Brown scaled back minutes for both “Deuce” McBride and Jordan Clarkson.

The dip was particularly surprising for McBride, who had established himself as one of New York’s most reliable reserve options over the past two seasons through clutch shot-making and tough perimeter defense. Entering the new season, McBride could continue to lose more minutes, especially with Tyler Kolek preparing to undertake a bigger role in his third year. Furthermore, Clarkson is also determined to reclaim a steady spot in Brown’s second unit after re-signing with the Knicks this offseason.

It makes all the sense in the world for the Knicks to move McBride before an awkward contract situation next summer. The incoming Tarik Biberovic is owed just $3M this season and another $3M next year. If the experiment fails, the Knicks can waive the EuroLeague star next summer by exercising his Team Option.

Who is Tarık Biberovic?

The 25-year-old Biberovic is widely regarded as one of the most fascinating young perimeter talents to emerge from Europe in recent years, renowned primarily as a “lights out” sharpshooter. Standing at 6-foot-7, he combines prototypical NBA size with a lethal 3-point shot, making him the sort of player modern coaches covet.

A career 42.3% three-point shooter across eight European seasons, he averaged 11.3 points on 41.9% shooting from deep in his final EuroLeague campaign last year.

Originally drafted 56th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, Biberovic opted to remain in Europe to refine his skills. That gamble paid off immensely as he played a key role in Fenerbahce’s 2025 EuroLeague win, becoming even more desirable for NBA teams. This summer, the Mavericks landed Biberovic’s draft rights and signed him to a two-year, $6M contract.