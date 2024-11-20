Knicks Trade Pitch Lands $48 Million NBA Champion

During the 2023-24 season, the Knicks were lauded for their toughness and grit and built an identity of a defensive-minded team. They rode those intangibles to a 50-32 record and a second-round playoff finish, their best overall season since the 2012-13 campaign.

As they entered the 2024-25 season, the Tom Thibodeau-led squad was expected to build on that momentum, especially after adding two key pieces in All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and 3-and-D ace Mikal Bridges. Instead, the opposite happened as New York lost its identity on defense, much to the chagrin of a defensive-minded coach such as Thibodeau. After the first month of the season, it was obvious that the Knicks needed an infusion of tough-minded players to script a turnaround.

As such, Dean Simon of The Sporting News proposed a Knicks trade that would send Bucks center Bobby Portis to the Big Apple. The proposed Knicks trade, approved by FanSpo, cannot be executed until December 15 when Achiuwa becomes trade-eligible.

Knicks would get: Bobby Portis

Bucks would get: Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, Pacome Dadiet

Portis Would Fix New York’s Bench Woes

Simon argued Portis would be a huge boost for New York’s bench, which ranked dead last in points per game (20.4) through the first 14 games of the 2024-25 season.

“The Knicks currently rank dead last in bench points (20.4) by a wide margin, showing that their reserve unit could use an overhaul if they plan on competing in the Eastern Conference,” he wrote on November 20. “To remedy this situation, New York’s front office could pick up the phone with hopes of reuniting with a former Knick from the 2019-20 season. As it turns out, he’s now become one of the best reserve forwards in the entire league for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The former No. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Bobby Portis has ascended in recent years to become one of the premier bench options in the Association. The 6-foot-10 skilled scorer has finished in third place in Sixth Man of the Year voting for two consecutive seasons prior to 2024-25.”

Is Portis The “Tough Guy” New York Needs?

Besides bench scoring, Portis could also prove to be the “tough guy” the Knicks need. Through the first 14 games of the season, the Knicks ranked 21st in the NBA in defensive rating, allowing opponents to score a whopping 115.3 points per 100 possessions. Furthermore, New York ranked 28th in offensive loose balls recovered, 16th in defensive loose balls recovered and 14th in charges drawn — hustle metrics that indicate a lack of effort. It was evident New York needed a hustle specialist like Portis who plays as hard as anyone on a nightly basis in the NBA.

Portis would also fit seamlessly in Thibodeau’s system due to his defensive acumen, championship experience and blue-collared mentality. The Bucks wouldn’t have won their 2021 championship without Portis’ contributions. During that title run, Portis averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds through 20 playoff games, making some big shots for the Bucks in crucial moments. In the Bucks’ title-clinching Game 6 versus the Suns, Portis produced 16 points, 3 rebounds and a block, including a huge three in the dying minutes of the game to ice the victory for his team.

Following that game, Bucks franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo explained just how critical a role Portis played in the team’s victory.

“I knew exactly what he would bring to the Bucks,” Antetokounmpo said of Portis, via USA Today. “What he did in Game 6. Simple as that. Wasn’t scared of the big stage, was not scared to shoot the ball, wasn’t scared to bring energy, wasn’t scared to go out there and compete.”