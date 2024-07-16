Knicks 3-Team Trade Pitch Sends Julius Randle to the Warriors

The futures of Julius Randle and the New York Knicks may not be intertwining. And that much could be determined as soon as this offseason, with the All-Star forward up for an extension.

With a clear need at the center position, they could offload Randle for depth and acquire assets in the process.

One option could include sending him to the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to make a blockbuster trade this summer.

New York receives: Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Collin Sexton

Utah receives: Miles McBride, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins

Golden State receives: Randle, Jericho Sims

As of July 15, the Utah Jazz are one of few teams with significant cap space. And they’re aiming to weaponize it in a deal that nets assets or young players.

Taking on Wiggins’ contract is one way to use it. Golden State has a few first-round and second-round picks to offer up as incentive, as well as young players like Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moody, and Brandin Podziemski. But they would also need to utilize some of those picks to incentivize New York as well.

Kessler and Looney would provide multiple lines of insurance for the Knicks.

They’re going into the 2024-2025 season with Mitchell Robinson, who missed 50 games last year with an ankle injury, as their starting center. Looney has playoff experience and Kessler is a young talent under team control for potentially seven more years.

Why Would Knicks Trade Randle?

Randle was the face of New York basketball prior to Jalen Brunson‘s arrival.

Since, he’s missed time in consecutive postseasons due to injury. And now he’s up for an extension as soon as August 3.

With the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks are now with almost too many starters. Donte DiVincenzo–who set the franchise record for most three-pointers in a season last year–is likely headed to the bench.

But a front court of Randle and Mitchell Robinson hasn’t been successful, throughout many lineup iterations since 2019.

In 1140 possessions with the duo on the floor last season, New York outscored opponents by 2.3 points per 100 possessions. But in 2,148 possessions with Randle on the floor and Robinson off, that number skyrocketed to 9 points per 100 possessions.

A part of that is due to spacing issues. Robinson has never attempted a three-pointer, and Randle’s inside game nearly commands four shooters on the floor at all times.

Neither of Kessler or Looney are three-point specialists. But either are upgrades offensively over Robinson, and wouldn’t be playing in lineups with the (would-be former) Knicks’ bruiser.

Sexton, in exchange for McBride, provides a more proven ball-handler to backup Brunson. He posted a career-high 4.9 assists per game and 383 on the season last year.

McBride by comparison, has 227 career assists, with a career-high 114 of them coming in last season alone.

No one ever feels like their getting a fair shake when they (seemingly) reluctantly deal one of their stars. But for New York, any deal that nets center rotation help, along with further assets, should be considered a win.

Why Would the Warriors Trade for Randle?

There’s been few clearer intentions among teams around the league than that of the Warriors, to make a blockbuster trade this summer.

Golden State has been engaged in conversations with the Jazz over Lauri Markkanen. But they’ve been unwilling to meet Danny Ainge’s asking price, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said,” Charania wrote on July 15.

If they strike out on Markkanen, Randle wouldn’t be a consolation prize but an upgrade. He’s shot 35% from three over the past four seasons, on 1,659 attempts.

Randle can space the floor around Curry while providing a two-headed attack in the paint alongside Draymond Green. A trade for the Knicks’ star would give Golden State it’s best roster since Kevin Durant left in 2019.

Whether or not they have the assets to accomplish a deal is undetermined. And whether or not they could get Ainge and the Jazz to play ball is otherwise unlikely. But until Randle extends, or the Warriors pull off a deal for Markkanen or another star, it’s on the table.

In the NBA, far stranger things have happened.