3-Team Trade Pitch Sees Knicks Land $50 Million Starting Center

After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to free agency, the New York Knicks are scouring the trade market for a replacement. Wendell Carter Jr. could emerge as a potential target.

But a deal for Carter Jr., who has two years left on a $50-million contract, wouldn’t be easy. It would likely take the Knicks looping in a third team to aid them and the Orlando Magic.

Charlotte receives: Mitchell Robinson, 2026 second-round pick (via ORL)

New York receives: Carter Jr., Nick Richards

Orlando receives: Cody Martin, Miles McBride

Carter Jr. is a six-year veteran who’s a career 33% three-point shooter. He averaged 11 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 55 regular-season appearances last year.

The Hornets are one of few remaining teams with cap space. In exchange for helping to facilitate the deal, Charlotte would receive Robinson, under team control through 2026, and a top second-round pick that belongs to the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Magic, getting another player in the backcourt should be a priority if Markelle Fultz isn’t returning. He started 18 games for Orlando last season, is an unrestricted free agent, and seems primed for a departure.

McBride had a breakout campaign last season, and is considered one of the best contracts in the NBA. He averaged 8.3 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 68 regular-season appearances last year.

New York needs to replace Hartenstein, has reported interest in Richards, and could use a center to deploy in five-out lineups.

Carter Jr.’s shooting would enable them to do just that, matching the pace of contenders like the Boston Celtics.

Orlando Has A Surplus Of Centers

As the Knicks look into trades to supplant the center room, the Magic seem a viable trade partner. They re-signed Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner this summer and extended 6-foot-10 forward Jonathan Isaac.

Carter Jr. has had played 62, 57, and 55 games in three seasons with Orlando. He’s produced when he’s been healthy, but if they’re ready to slide Bitadze, Isaac, or Wagner into the starting role full-time, they face a roadblock.

In 2,805 possessions with the 25-year-old on the floor, the Magic outscored opposing teams by 1.8 points per 100 possessions. In 4,857 possessions with him off, that number climbed to 2.7 points per 100 possessions.

Franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero, former first overall pick, is another name who could see more time at center next year.

He played just 7% of his minutes at center last season, with power forward his natural position. But the Orlando defense was elite in those 428 possessions, allowing just 108.5 points per, which ranks in the 95th percentile league-wide.

Conversely, the front court of Banchero and Carter Jr. was outscored by 0.2 points per 100 possessions. They scored 110.6 points per, which ranks in just the 25th percentile.

That would suggest a non-fit for the Magic’s best player and their starting center. Maximizing the roster around Banchero would likely mean parting with Carter Jr.

McBride’s Role Next Season Undetermined

After a strong summer league, Tyler Kolek is primed to take over as the Knicks’ backup point guard, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week,” Begley wrote on July 21. “At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League.”

Begley added that Kolek as backup, and playing McBride, will require some unorthodox flexibility from head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Based on current projections after the Payne signing, Miles McBride is in the Knicks’ regular rotation,” Begley continued. “So to play Kolek, Thibodeau would need to expand his rotation to ten players.”

McBride’s path to regular rotation minutes becomes less certain if Kolek is indeed the backup point guard. He played 1,445 of his 2,405 possessions last season at point guard. That’s 60% of his minutes.

With former starter Donte DiVincenzo headed to the bench in light of the Mikal Bridges trade, McBride could quickly become the odd man out. Using him to net center help shouldn’t be off the table for New York.