New York Knicks Get Major Trade Prediction Amid Frontcourt Search

The New York Knicks may not be finished reshaping their championship roster.

After reinforcing the center position with Andre Drummond in free agency, the defending NBA champions could ultimately turn to the trade market to complete their frontcourt.

That is the expectation of ESPN senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill.

In ESPN’s offseason analysis, Goodwill predicted it would not be surprising if Knicks president Leon Rose makes another trade as New York continues searching for additional size following the departures of Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti.

“The Knicks are still scouring the market, looking for another backup big,” Goodwill wrote. “It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pull off a trade, especially considering they lost Ariel Hukporti.”

The comments reinforce what has quietly become one of New York’s biggest remaining offseason priorities.

Drummond Replaced Robinson, But Not Completely

The Knicks addressed part of their frontcourt overhaul by signing four-time rebounding champion Andre Drummond after Robinson departed for the Boston Celtics on a three-year contract.

Goodwill praised the move, noting Drummond can replace some of Robinson’s physical presence while bringing elite rebounding credentials and greater comfort operating with the ball as a passer.

Drummond has averaged 4.1 offensive rebounds per game during his career, the highest mark among active NBA players, and led the league in offensive rebounding for seven consecutive seasons from 2013-14 through 2019-20.

He also brings recent experience playing behind Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, starting 48 games over the past two seasons.

Still, Goodwill believes replacing Robinson’s defensive impact requires more than one addition.

“Robinson was a terror for the Knicks even in his limited minutes, particularly on defense,” Goodwill wrote. “It will be hard to find that from only one player next season.”

Trade Market Makes the Most Sense for Knicks

New York’s financial situation helps explain why Goodwill expects a trade.

The Knicks are operating roughly $6 million below the NBA’s second salary apron with 12 players on guaranteed contracts.

League expectation is that New York will fill its final two roster spots with veteran-minimum contracts, allowing the team to reach the league-required 14-player opening-night roster while remaining below the second apron, as owner James Dolan has mandated.

That leaves little flexibility to pursue another impact free agent outright.

A trade, therefore, represents the most realistic avenue for adding another rotation center.

Familiar Targets Remain Available for Knicks

The Knicks have already explored several options.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer previously reported that New York expressed interest in veteran center Kevon Looney before he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The same report identified Charlotte Hornets center Moussa Diabaté as another player the Knicks continue monitoring.

Veteran Jonas Valančiūnas also remains an intriguing possibility.

The Denver Nuggets big man was previously represented by Leon Rose during Rose’s time at Creative Artists Agency, giving the Knicks’ president a longstanding relationship with the 33-year-old center.

Earlier this offseason, BasketNews reported Valančiūnas planned to return to Lithuania to join Žalgiris Kaunas if he secured his release from his NBA contract.

Since then, however, both the Knicks and Lakers have emerged as interested suitors, potentially altering those plans if Denver makes him available.

Leon Rose May Not Be Finished

Rose has spent the offseason carefully balancing roster upgrades with financial discipline.

The Knicks retained much of the core that delivered the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973 while replacing Robinson with Drummond and staying below the restrictive second apron.

Goodwill’s latest prediction suggests New York’s work may not be complete.

Whether the answer is Valančiūnas, Diabaté or another center who emerges through the trade market, the Knicks appear intent on strengthening their frontcourt before opening night.

If Goodwill’s prediction proves accurate, Rose’s final move of the offseason may come through a trade rather than free agency.