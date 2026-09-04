3 Knicks Trade Targets Revealed for Miles McBride After New Report

All signs point to the New York Knicks and Miles McBride parting ways either at the February trade deadline or next offseason.

Multiple insiders report that McBride is in line for a major payday next summer, and the Knicks — having let Mitchell Robinson walk this summer to stay under the second apron — simply can’t afford to keep him. As such, they are very likely to explore trade scenarios for the 25-year-old guard within the first half of the season.

“Unless the two sides reach an agreement before the start of the season, it feels like we’re heading toward a departure just based on history,” The Athletic’s James L. Edwards reported last week.

“Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front-office brass usually trade players who they’re far apart in extension talks with — except for Robinson, who we established has a unique skill set that was important to the title run,” added the Knicks insider.

Amid the reports, we explore three potential targets McBride, whose expiring $3.9M salary makes him an attractive trade asset for rival teams.

Knicks Trade Ideas for Miles McBride

Knicks would receive: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Hornets would receive: Miles McBride, 2027 second-round pick (via NYK), 2029 second-round pick (via NYK), 2029 second-round pick (via PHX)

The Knicks signed Andre Drummond to replace Mitchell Robinson, but could use more help in the front court. The 24-year-old Kalkbrenner — who narrowly missed out on an All-Rookie Team last year — could prove to be a nice fit on the Knicks. The 7-footer averaged an impressive 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.4 minutes as a rookie for the Hornets, while shooting an NBA-best 75.3% from the field.

The Hornets have every reason to hold onto Kalkbrenner, but they traded for Naz Reid and drafted Hannes Steinbach this summer, and remain invested in Moussa Diabate. The frontcourt logjam means they could use Miles McBride’s skill set more.

Knicks would receive: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Grizzlies would receive: Miles McBride

Undrafted guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has established himself as one of the NBA’s premier backup point guards. Over three seasons in Memphis, he averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals on efficient 48/39/72 shooting splits.

Statistically, he could offset Miles McBride’s production, making him a low-risk, high-upside acquisition for New York.

If the fit works, the franchise holds a manageable $2.7M team option for the 2027–28 season. Taking a flyer on the Hall of Famer’s son gives the Knicks long-term financial flexibility and a way to mitigate tax penalties associated with extending McBride.

Knicks would receive: Kris Dunn

Clippers would receive: Miles McBride, Pacome Dadiet

Probably the safest of the three options, given that Dunn enters the 2026-27 season on an expiring $5.6M salary and is motivated to earn his next contract.

While Dunn — a career 33% 3-point shooter — will be an offensive downgrade from McBride, his elite perimeter defense could make up for his glaring weaknesses. Clippers head coach Ty Lue recognized this, starting Dunn in over 80% of his games over the past two seasons while encouraging him to let it fly when open. Dunn delivered, knocking down a career-high 37.4% from deep last year.

On the Knicks, Dunn wouldn’t need to shoulder a massive load. Slotting in for a focused 15 to 20 minutes a night behind Jalen Brunson, he can anchor the secondary backcourt rotation alongside Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek.