Knicks Hit With Eye-Opening Trend Ahead of Game 1 vs. Cavaliers

The New York Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row.

At last, times are truly changing in the Big Apple.

The Knicks booted the Philadelphia 76ers out of the playoffs in the second round and firmly planted themselves as not just the team to beat in the Eastern Conference but a serious contender.

With no Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers to poop on New York’s party this year, can the Knicks finally get back to the NBA Finals?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are next up. They have talent and size, but the Knicks have the majority vote. But all that does it create enormous pressure to make the Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Six experts at CBSSports.com gave their final picks for the series, and the Knicks received overwhelming support.

New York Knicks Favored — But That Means Big Pressure

It’s New York; pressure is going to be borderline suffocating most times and downright crushing at others. But the Knicks have lived up to the hype so far this postseason, even if some want to use weaker competition to degrade their run.

But the Cavaliers are formidable. Yes, they needed not one but two Game 7s just to make it to round three, but getting through those two do-or-die battles has to mean something.

That’s perhaps why while the Knicks are favored by most CBS Sports experts, even the ones who picked the Knicks predict the series will be a long one.

Wrote one writer who predicts the Knicks will win in seven games: “But while the Knicks have not been tested much since Game 3 of the first round, the Cavs won two Game 7s and will go into MSG with Donovan Mitchell and both bigs playing at a high level. (TBD, as always, on which James Harden shows up.) Jalen Brunson, [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Co. have their work cut out for them in this one.”

Wrote one writer who sees the Knicks winning in six games: “Cleveland poses some interesting matchup dilemmas for New York. If CJ McCollum could torch Jalen Brunson one-on-one, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will likely enjoy the matchup as well.”

N.Y. Salivating Over First NBA Finals Trip in Decades

Sure, the Knicks avoided the Celtics. And, yes, playing the Pacers for a second year in row wasn’t even possible.

But the Knicks have been dominant.

Their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks went six games, but the Knicks won the final three games after trailing 1-2 to close the series.

And how about some historic numbers they’ve put up?

The Knicks have won their last seven playoff games by 185 combined points, according to CBSSports.com. They are showing they are more than ready to finally breakthrough in the Jalen Brunson era.

Now, some may be wondering about the expert who picked the Knicks. Writer James Herbert sees the Cavaliers winning this conference finals clash in not seven games but six games.

“Almost nobody is going to predict that Cleveland will get this done. I’m doing it, though, largely because of Evan Mobley, who was awesome in the last few games of the Pistons series. I don’t see Karl-Anthony Towns picking the Cavs apart with Mobley on him.”

It’s inarguable that the Cavs have front court power that trumps most teams. The Knicks may have Towns and the sturdy Mitchell Robinson, but the Cavaliers possess a pair of athletic, versatile big men in Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

More eyes will be on Towns. While, yes, the Cavs are strong in the low post, Towns is considered a star and one of the top players on a supposed title contender. Expectations are sky-high.

For Towns and for the Knicks.





