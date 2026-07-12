Knicks’ Tyler Nickel Reveals Surprising NBA Player Comparisons

Tyler Nickel entered the NBA with a reputation as one of the best shooters in the 2026 draft class.

Two Summer League games into his Knicks career, the second-round pick has done nothing to challenge that perception.

After leading New York with 16 points in Saturday’s 70-49 Summer League loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Nickel has now scored 34 points while knocking down 10 three-pointers through his first two games in Las Vegas.

Asked after his Summer League debut Friday which current NBA players he sees similarities with, the 22-year-old pointed to several of the league’s top movement shooters.

“I definitely feel like I have some comparisons in the league,” Nickel said. “I feel like I’m a mix of some different guys: my size, my strength, my shooting ability.

“I feel really comfortable shooting off the move, so like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Sam Hauser. But then I have my own type of way of being. So it’s kind of a mix of a lot of people but also myself.”

When it was noted that all three comparisons happened to be white shooters, Nickel laughed.

“Hey, listen,” he said. “They got roles in the league.”

Nickel’s hot start hasn’t gone unnoticed inside the Knicks’ locker room, either. During his Summer League debut against the Brooklyn Nets, veteran forward Josh Hart reacted in real time on social media, posting, “55 got a chop,” a nod to Nickel’s smooth shooting stroke.

Nickel Wants Knicks to Notice His Defense

Nickel knows his jumper isn’t the biggest question surrounding his NBA future.

Before Saturday’s game, the Vanderbilt product said the part of his game he most wanted to showcase wasn’t his shooting but his defensive effort.

“Mostly on the defensive side,” Nickel said during the Summer League broadcast. “Everybody knows I can shoot the ball. Just show my physicality & motor on the defensive end.”

He backed up that emphasis against San Antonio.

In addition to his 16 points, Nickel recorded two blocks, continuing to make an impact even as the Knicks struggled offensively.

His latest performance came one game after he scored 18 points by shooting 6-for-10 from three-point range against the Brooklyn Nets in his Summer League debut.

Knicks Coaches Have Taken Notice

Nickel’s work away from the ball has also earned praise from the Knicks’ coaching staff.

“He’s been shooting all right,” Summer League coach T.J. Saint told reporters in Las Vegas, per the New York Post. “His defense has actually been impressive in the camp.”

Saint also shared a moment that stood out before the team even arrived in Las Vegas.

“When we were in the airport the other day, I went over to talk to him, and he was studying our playbook,” Saint told reporters, per the New York Post. “I already like where he’s at, getting ahead of the game.”

The comments suggest Nickel has impressed the organization with both his preparation and willingness to embrace the less glamorous parts of the game.

Two-Way Contract Remains the Most Realistic Path

Nickel’s offensive production has strengthened his case to remain with the organization beyond Summer League.

Still, the Knicks’ roster math remains difficult.

New York has just one standard roster spot remaining, and league expectation is that the defending NBA champions will use it to add another veteran center before training camp.

That makes a two-way contract the most realistic path for Nickel if he remains stateside rather than returning overseas.

His shooting ability has never been in doubt.

The next step is proving he can consistently defend well enough to earn NBA minutes.

Through two Summer League games, Nickel has shown encouraging signs on both fronts.

If that continues, the Knicks may have found more than just another shooter—they may have found a second-round pick capable of carving out the same type of NBA role occupied by Robinson, Strus and Hauser.