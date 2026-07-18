Knicks Pivot Quickly After Jonas Valančiūnas Miss With 23-Year-Old Center

The New York Knicks didn’t waste time moving to Plan B.

Just days after Jonas Valančiūnas explained why he returned to his native Lithuania rather than go to New York, the Knicks signed Dallas Mavericks restricted free agent Moussa Cissé to a two-year offer sheet, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The move addresses the same need that led New York to pursue Valančiūnas this offseason. Unlike that pursuit, however, the Knicks still don’t control whether Cissé ultimately joins the roster.

Because Dallas extended Cissé a qualifying offer after last season, the Mavericks have until Monday to match New York’s offer sheet and retain the 23-year-old center. If they decline, the Knicks will have found the developmental third center they were unable to land in Valančiūnas.

Fischer later reported that Cissé wasn’t New York’s only young frontcourt target.

“In addition to signing Andre Drummond, sources say New York has been searching for a young, athletic big man this summer,” Fischer wrote on X. “The Knicks had coveted Yves Missi from New Orleans and Moussa Diabaté from Charlotte on the trade market, before agreeing to terms with the 23-year-old Cissé.”

The report underscores that New York’s search extended well beyond Valančiūnas as the Knicks looked to add another athletic, developmental center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Drummond.

Knicks Quickly Pivoted After Valančiūnas Decision

The Knicks spent much of the offseason searching for additional frontcourt depth behind Towns and Drummond.

Valančiūnas appeared to be an ideal fit after multiple insiders linked him to New York until he decided to leave the NBA altogether.

The Lithuanian veteran later explained that returning home—not signing with another NBA contender—ultimately drove his decision.

New York also faced another obstacle.

Even if Valančiūnas had remained in the NBA, the Knicks could offer only a one-year veteran’s minimum contract and what was projected to be a third-string role behind Towns and Drummond because of their salary-cap limitations.

Rather than compete for limited minutes, Valančiūnas chose a prominent role with EuroLeague powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas, where he will play meaningful minutes in front of his hometown fans.

With Valančiūnas off the board, New York pivoted to one of the youngest available centers on the market—a player who better fits the club’s long-term vision while still filling its immediate need for frontcourt depth.

Cissé Fits What the Knicks Were Looking For

Cissé became a restricted free agent after Dallas extended him a qualifying offer following his rookie season on a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-11 center appeared in 38 regular-season games, making one start, and averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 13.9 minutes while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Although still developing offensively, Cissé has built his reputation as an energetic rim protector, rebounder and lob threat whose athleticism allows him to impact games without needing the ball in his hands.

That profile aligns closely with the type of player Fischer reported the Knicks had been pursuing throughout the summer.

ESPN insider Shams Charania later reported only half of the first-year salary is guaranteed and the 2027-28 season is non-guaranteed in the Knicks’ two-year offer.

If Dallas declines to match the offer sheet, Cissé would slot behind Towns and Drummond while giving New York another young big man to develop over the next two seasons.

Mavericks Hold the Final Decision

Unlike the Valančiūnas pursuit, the Knicks have successfully put a contract in front of their preferred target.

Whether Cissé actually becomes a Knick, however, now depends on Dallas.

The Mavericks have until Monday to determine whether matching the two-year offer sheet makes sense for their roster and long-term plans.

If Dallas declines to match, the Knicks will have successfully pivoted from their unsuccessful pursuit of Valančiūnas by adding a 23-year-old rim protector whose athleticism and upside fit exactly what they spent the summer searching for.

If the Mavericks match, New York’s search for a third center will continue.