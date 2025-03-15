Knicks Urged To Trade For ‘Scoring Option’ Guard In The Summer

The New York Knicks took some big swings during the 2024 offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Their additions came hot on the heels of OG Anunoby, who joined in December, 2023.

However, it’s clear the Knicks’ supporting cast is still a work in progress. Tom Thibodeau has struggled to find a reliable guard to help keep the offense afloat when Jalen Brunson is on the bench. There has also been a lack of wing depth and a reliable center.

According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the Knicks could look to solve their guard issues during the summer. The veteran cap expert listed Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic as a potential trade target for New York. Anthony would instantly improve the Knicks’ second unit, especially in terms of shot creation and shot making.

“The Knicks have the third-best roster in the Eastern Conference and are on par with anyone in the West outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Pincus wrote. “…Anthony (whose father Greg Anthony is a former Knickerbocker) could replace Payne and Wright as a scoring option at guard if available but leave the Knicks short-handed at center. The Detroit Pistons may not want to move Stewart, but he’d provide a level of physical toughness that should appeal to Thibodeau.”

Cole is in his fifth year with the Magic, and has amassed over 300 regular-season appearances for the franchise. This season, the offensively-gifted guard is averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 60 games. He’s shooting 47.1% from two-point range and 34.9% from deep.

Mikal Bridges Labeled As Disappointment

According to ESPN’s Peter Rosenberg, who was speaking on a March 14 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Bridges has been somewhat of a disappointment for the Knicks this season. Rosenberg’s comments came when discussing Bridges’ recent pushback on Thibodeau’s minutes management.

“My problem is the messenger,” Rosenberg stated. “If it was someone else, I would say this is a huge issue. …Let’s be real, before Mikal Bridges travelled 15 feet and knocked down that game-winner the other night, the conversation about Mikal Bridges was what a disappointment he’s been on this team…This was supposed to be the missing ingredient that took them to another level. He has not been that guy.”

Bridges has enjoyed some memorable moments for New York this season, however, his overall impact has certainly fallen short of expectations. The Knicks gave up a string of future draft picks to pry Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. It’s fair to assume Knicks fans will be hoping he finds his feet during the postseason, or during the 2025-26 campaign at the latest.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Out With Ankle Sprain

Brunson suffered an ankle sprain during the Knicks’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. The franchise is due to provide an update on Brunson’s recovery timeline in the coming days.

“Jalen Brunson sustained a sprain to his right ankle,” Knicks PR posted on X on March 7. “An update on his status will be given in approximately 2 weeks.”

Without Brunson in the rotation, the Knicks have rediscovered their defensive grit. However, they’re clearly lacking an offensive sparkplug. As such, New York’s front office may be tempted to take a closer look at Anthony during the summer.

Nevertheless, there’s no guarantee the Magic will be willing to part with the microwave scoring guard. Still, if the Knicks want to be competing with the best teams in the NBA, they need another scorer who can help carry the second unit.