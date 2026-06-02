Knicks vs. Spurs: Three Biggest Questions Answered Before NBA Finals

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They have won 11 consecutive games in the playoffs and their momentum is such that it makes one really feel that this is New York’s time after all.

However, before Game 1 with the Spurs, there are still some important questions that require ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌answers.

Will Mitchell Robinson Play in Game 1?

Robinson’s status has been one of the biggest storylines heading into the Finals. The veteran big man underwent surgery on a broken right pinkie finger, specifically a fractured fifth metacarpal, with the team hopeful he suits up for Game 1 wearing a brace.

The extra rest New York got, while San Antonio went the distance against Oklahoma City, may have actually helped his recovery timeline. Robinson posted on social media that he was feeling better, and all signs point to him being available.

He has been here before with hand injuries, having dealt with broken metacarpals, thumbs, and right hand surgeries at different points in his career. If anyone knows how to tape it up and compete, it is him.

How Can the Knicks Contain Victor Wembanyama?

Arguably,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ that is the question on many Knicks fans’ minds that they may be losing sleep over. Wembanyama just earned the Western Conference Finals MVP because of his heroic efforts leading the Spurs to a game seven victory over the defending champion Thunder, and he already holds the title of 2026 Defensive Player of the Year.

He is able to hit the basket from any spot on the floor and at the same time he can prevent opponents’ shots at the rim. It’s pretty much impossible to come up with a straightforward ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌answer.

But the Knicks have something interesting in their corner: Jeremy Sochan. He was released by the Spurs in February and chose New York over nine other suitors. He spent years playing alongside Wembanyama and knows the system, the habits, and the tendencies San Antonio runs.

Sochan is not going to guard Wembanyama, but he brings defensive versatility and intel that cannot be manufactured. Karl-Anthony Towns can pull Wemby away from the rim with his shooting range, and Robinson, if healthy, can be the physical presence who makes him earn every touch near the basket. It will take all three contributing to slow him down.

How Long Will This Series Go?

Knicks in five. That is the call here.

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York has won 11 postseason games in a row, in which they’ve outscored their opponents by almost 24 points on average. Besides, they have a strong feeling of confidence and a definite game plan. That kind of form does not just disappear.

The Spurs are talented, and Wembanyama is genuinely in a different class, but San Antonio left everything on the floor in seven grueling games against Oklahoma City. The concern heading in is whether they have enough left in the tank after slaying that dragon.

The Knicks might drop one, maybe in San Antonio where Wemby is at his loudest. But this team has been too dialed in and too deep to let this moment slip. New York closes it out in five and finally ends the 53-year wait.