Knicks Would Get ‘Blown Away’ in Bidding War for 2-Time MVP

This summer, the New York Knicks went all-in on a championship push. They acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in two blockbuster deals. As such, they’re seen as one of the Boston Celtics biggest threats in the Eastern Conference.

However, rumors linking the franchise with an eventual move for Giannis Antetokounmpo persist. The Milwaukee Bucks are misfiring to begin the new season. Doc Rivers’ team are 2-7 heading into their game against the Celtics on Sunday, Nov. 10.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks chances of landing Giannis are slim. The front office has spent most of their tradable assets over the past 12 months, which includes the addition of OG Anunoby.

“The insurmountable obstacle now for the Knicks is they already unloaded the most valuable assets, minus Jalen Brunson, to acquire Towns, OG Anunoby and especially Mikal Bridges,” Bondy wrote. “As a result, a source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as “very unlikely.” Their offer would get blown away by the competition.”

While Giannis could potentially become available if the Bucks don’t bounce back, it’s unlikely the Knicks mount a serious pursuit. Any deal for the former two-time MVP would have to include either Jalen Brunson or Towns. Given the strength of the current core, New York may be better standing pat.