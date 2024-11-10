Hi, Subscriber

Knicks Would Get ‘Blown Away’ in Bidding War for 2-Time MVP

This summer, the New York Knicks went all-in on a championship push. They acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in two blockbuster deals. As such, they’re seen as one of the Boston Celtics biggest threats in the Eastern Conference.

However, rumors linking the franchise with an eventual move for Giannis Antetokounmpo persist. The Milwaukee Bucks are misfiring to begin the new season. Doc Rivers’ team are 2-7 heading into their game against the Celtics on Sunday, Nov. 10.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks chances of landing Giannis are slim. The front office has spent most of their tradable assets over the past 12 months, which includes the addition of OG Anunoby.

“The insurmountable obstacle now for the Knicks is they already unloaded the most valuable assets, minus Jalen Brunson, to acquire Towns, OG Anunoby and especially Mikal Bridges,” Bondy wrote. “As a result, a source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as “very unlikely.” Their offer would get blown away by the competition.”

While Giannis could potentially become available if the Bucks don’t bounce back, it’s unlikely the Knicks mount a serious pursuit. Any deal for the former two-time MVP would have to include either Jalen Brunson or Towns. Given the strength of the current core, New York may be better standing pat.

Proposed Giannis Trade Would Gut Knicks Depth

In a recent article for Hoops Habit, Josh Cornelissen proposed a trade that would land Giannis with the Knicks. However, in doing so, New York would be removing a signifiant amount of depth to get the deal over the line. The proposal looks like this:

Knicks would get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Delon Wright

Bucks would get: Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek, Jericho Sims, Pacome Dadiet, 2025 protected first (WAS), three second-round picks

Raptors would get: Pat Connaughton, two second-round picks

Bulls would get: MarJon Beauchamp

Towns has made a strong start to life in New York. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He’s shooting 55.6% from three-point range and 52.7% from the field. Furthermore, he doesn’t have a history of pressuring the front office to make major trades.

Given the Knicks current transition into being a five-out offense, and Towns hot start, trading him for Giannis doesn’t appear likely. Instead, New York will likely watch from the sidelines, hoping the former champion heads out to the Western Conference.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges Trade is Raising Questions

New York’s addition of Bridges has already raised some questions. Tom Thibodeau is using the 28-year-old wing in a similar role to what Jrue Holiday plays for the Celtics. He is the team’s iron man, leading them in total minutes played to begin the season.

Nevertheless, veteran NBA analyst Bill Simmons has questioned the Knicks decision to part with so many draft picks. He noted that Bridge’s role within the team doesn’t equate to his price tag.

“What was the point of the Bridges trade?,” Simmons asked on a recent episode of ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.’ “For what they gave up for him. For how little they use him. It’s kind of shocking. He’s like a 15 points a game guy. He just stands in the corner in crunch time. I thought he would be way more involved with their offense. You think if Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is really going to be available over these next couple of weeks or months, they shot their wad on this Bridges package.”

Bridges may not be operating as a featured scorer, but his role within the rotation is clearly an important one. He’s one of the franchise’s best defenders. He’s a reliable playmaker who can scale his production, and he’s hitting his fair share of shots. Sure, the Knicks paid a hefty price to pry him away from the Brooklyn Nets, but he’s assumed a much-needed role.

New York is better with him than without him.

