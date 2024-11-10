Knicks Would Get ‘Blown Away’ in Bidding War for 2-Time MVP

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
However, rumors linking the franchise with an eventual move for Giannis Antetokounmpo persist. The Milwaukee Bucks are misfiring to begin the new season. Doc Rivers’ team are 2-7 heading into their game against the Celtics on Sunday, Nov. 10.
“The insurmountable obstacle now for the Knicks is they already unloaded the most valuable assets, minus Jalen Brunson, to acquire Towns, OG Anunoby and especially Mikal Bridges,” Bondy wrote. “As a result, a source declared the Knicks’ chances of dealing for Antetokounmpo as “very unlikely.” Their offer would get blown away by the competition.”
While Giannis could potentially become available if the Bucks don’t bounce back, it’s unlikely the Knicks mount a serious pursuit. Any deal for the former two-time MVP would have to include either Jalen Brunson or Towns. Given the strength of the current core, New York may be better standing pat.
Adam Taylor is a basketball reporter covering the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns for Heavy. He has also written for CelticsBlog, USA Today, Yardbarker and FanSided. Adam has a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Open University. More about Adam Taylor
var VUUKLE_CONFIG = {
apiKey: "6ff6a1d2-d34b-462f-bf11-c86cae0e6821",
};
// DON'T EDIT BELOW THIS LINE
(function() {
var d = document,
s = d.createElement('script');
s.src = 'https://cdn.vuukle.com/platform.js';
(d.head || d.body).appendChild(s);
})();
According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks chances of landing Giannis are slim. The front office has spent most of their tradable assets over the past 12 months, which includes the addition of OG Anunoby.
Comments
Knicks Would Get ‘Blown Away’ in Bidding War for 2-Time MVP