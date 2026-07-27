Knicks vs 76ers Gets Bold Prediction From Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

As a five-time NBA champion, Magic Johnson knows better than anyone that team chemistry often beats a collection of individual talents. That’s precisely why the Los Angeles Lakers legend is picking the New York Knicks over LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential playoff matchup.

While reacting to the news of James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid forming a new Super Team in Philadelphia, Johnson explained why he’s picking Jalen Brunson and the reigning NBA champions to win out a seven-game series.

“As we sit today, the Knicks are still my favorite to come out of the East until proven otherwise,” Johnson asserted via a post on X.

“All NBA fans can only dream of a 76ers vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Finals. That will be must see TV! 🍿”

Magic Johnson Not Sold on Sixers

Johnson said that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had a lot of stuff to figure out before they could become a legitimate threat to the reigning champion Knicks. Notably, John

“LeBron makes the Sixers one of the best teams in the NBA and the biggest threat to the World Champion Knicks in the Eastern Conference,” he said. “Philly’s starting lineup will have four All Stars, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, and offensively they will be great. But all four are used to having the ball in their hands, so I’m interested to see what type of offense Coach Nurse draws up.”

Johnson said the Sixers had to answer “two big questions” to compete with the Knicks.

“I have two big questions for Philly: one is on the defensive end, and two is their team chemistry. If they answer those two… watch out!”

The Lakers icon, though, praised the 76ers front office for landing both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the same offseason.

“After trading for one of the best two way players in the league and NBA All Star Jaylen Brown, the Sixers then signed the biggest free agent on the market this summer, 4x NBA champion and future Hall of Famer LeBron James,” Johnson said.

Knicks vs 76ers Inevitable?

Betting experts widely expect the Knicks and the Sixers to be the last two teams standing in the Eastern Conference, with the Atlantic Division rivals having the same odds (+900) to win the championship, according to DraftKings.

The Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson this offseason, but replaced him with Andre Drummond, while also re-signing key pieces Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet. Clarkson and Drummond both had interesting reactions to the news of James signing with the Sixers, sounding like they expect an inevitable playoff matchup.

While announcing his “Final Decision,” LeBron James expressed confidence that he can help the Sixers capture a championship for the first time since 1983.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”