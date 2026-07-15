Knicks Guard Landry Shamet Shares Personal News After Signing New Contract

Landry Shamet‘s remarkable summer just added another unforgettable milestone.

Fresh off helping the New York Knicks capture their first NBA championship in 53 years and signing a new long-term contract, Shamet’s longtime girlfriend, Cameron Aimonetti, announced the couple’s engagement Wednesday in a joint Instagram post featuring the New York Knicks guard proposing aboard a wooden boat on Italy’s Lake Como.

The photos showed Shamet getting down on one knee aboard a classic wooden boat before placing a diamond ring on Aimonetti’s finger.

Another series of images captured the newly engaged couple embracing while celebrating the proposal.

Aimonetti later summed up the moment with a simple caption: “Best day ever ❤️.”

The engagement comes just weeks after Shamet celebrated the biggest accomplishment of his basketball career with New York’s historic championship run.

Knicks Family Celebrates Shamet’s Big News

The announcement quickly drew congratulations from teammates, friends and members of the Knicks family.

New York guard Jordan Clarkson celebrated the engagement with a couple of champagne glasses and crown emojis, while Karl-Anthony Towns‘ fiancée, Jordyn Woods, wrote, “I love love!!! Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

Jalen Brunson’s wife, Ali Brunson, also congratulated the couple, while several other friends and athletes flooded the comments section with well wishes.

The celebration capped what has been a life-changing offseason for Shamet both professionally and personally.

Championship Summer Ends With Another Ring

Shamet played a pivotal role off Mike Brown’s bench as the Knicks ended a 53-year championship drought.

The veteran sharpshooter averaged 6.0 points in 16.3 minutes per game during the postseason while shooting an outstanding 47.5% from 3-point range.

His biggest impact came during the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he knocked down 11 of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc to help propel New York into the NBA Finals.

Following the championship, the Knicks rewarded Shamet’s breakout season by signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract, ensuring one of their most reliable reserve shooters would remain part of the title defense.

Knicks’ Faith Revived Shamet’s Career

The engagement also punctuates one of the NBA’s best comeback stories.

Shamet could have pursued larger offers elsewhere in free agency, but instead chose to remain with the Knicks after the organization helped revive his career.

Before the 2025-26 season, Shamet suffered a shoulder injury during training camp that threatened to derail his year before it even began.

Rather than move on, New York kept him within the organization by assigning him to the Westchester Knicks while he rehabilitated before eventually bringing him back on a standard NBA contract later that season.

That patience paid off.

Under Brown, Shamet rediscovered the shooting stroke that once made him one of the NBA’s premier role players, averaging 9.3 points while shooting 39.2% from 3 during the regular season before elevating his play throughout the Knicks’ championship run.

Earlier this summer, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Shamet turned down opportunities to pursue more lucrative offers from rival contenders, opting instead to remain in New York after the organization stood by him during one of the most difficult stretches of his career.

Now, just weeks after earning both an NBA championship ring and a new four-year contract, Shamet has another reason to celebrate.

The summer that changed his basketball career has also changed his life.