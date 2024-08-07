Knicks’ Potential Mitchell Robinson Backup Named

Atlanta Hawks reserve center Larry Nance Jr. is a potential trade target for the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

“At a much lower level, the player who makes some sense in this role behind [Mitchell] Robinson and could probably be had is Larry Nance Jr., who right now is the third center on the depth chart in Atlanta and has a digestible $11 million expiring salary,” Hollinger told The Athletic’s Fred Katz on August 5.

Nance originally signed a two-year, $21.6 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans last year. But the Pelicans traded Nance to the Hawks this offseason as part of the Dejounte Murray package.

Larry Nance Jr. Trade Buzz

The Knicks could use Precious Achiuwa‘s $6 million salary plus whoever they sign for their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception to match Nance’s. However, it is not clear if the Hawks are open to trading Nance.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on July 11 that Nance has been generating more trade buzz than the Hawks’ available center Clint Capela.

“The Hawks have been trying to trade Clint Capela for more than a year, but league sources say that the Atlanta big man drawing the most external interest is newly acquired Larry Nance Jr.

Word is Nance, who came to the Hawks in the recent Dejounte Murray trade, is being chased by multiple teams in need of proven size,” Stein wrote.

The Knicks have checked in with the Hawks for a possible trade for Capela, SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 18. But nothing came out of it.

The Knicks no longer have the salary ballast for Capela’s $22.3 million expiring salary after the Bridges trade unless they include one of Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

The 6-foot-8 Nance averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.9 minutes across 61 games off the bench last season for the Pelicans. He also shot a career-high 41.5% from 3-point distance last season, although attempting only 1.1 per game.

Nance, 31, was the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 27th overall pick in 2015. He played with Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle and Hart with the Lakers.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s Departure Hurt Knicks Center Rotation

Isaiah Hartenstein left the Knicks, signing a three-year, $87 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. His departure weakened the Knicks’ center rotation, which Hollinger believes could impact the Knicks’ ability to contend.

“I can’t rate them the best defensive team in the NBA without Isaiah Hartenstein and with the injury-prone Robinson as the only rotation-caliber big man,” Hollinger told Katz.

Without Hartenstein, the Knicks have Achiuwa, Jericho Sims and rookie Ariel Hukporti, who is on a two-way deal, as their options to back up Robinson, which theoretically could work in the regular season but could haunt them in the playoffs.

The Knicks will sorely miss the Jalen Brunson-Hartenstein two-man game, which helped them clinch the No. 2 seed in the East after Randle went down with a shoulder injury in late January. But the hope is, a healthy Randle will be a much more potent pick-and-roll partner for Brunson.

On the defensive end, the Knicks are betting on OG Anunoby‘s return and the addition of Mikal Bridges to lessen the opponents’ drive to the basket, mitigating the impact of losing Hartenstein’s rim protection.