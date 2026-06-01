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Magic Johnson Has Serious Warning for the Knicks Before Game 1 Vs Spurs

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Magic Johnson's latest Knicks take is turning heads. His concern about New York's Finals matchup may surprise fans.

Heading​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ into the NBA Finals, the Knicks find themselves facing a scenario that hardly resembles the path they took through the Eastern Conference.

San Antonio features a taller, more aggressive defense and Victor Wembanyama provides the Spurs with a defensive presence at the rim that New York has not encountered in the recent rounds.

This is exactly why Magic Johnson’s caution is important: it is not really about one player but more about whether the Knicks will be able to respond to a whole new level of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pressure.

Magic Johnson’s Warning To The New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks boxes out Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs while tracking a rebound during an NBA game.

GettyCan the Knicks Stop Victor Wembanyama? Magic Johnson Raises Doubts

Magic Johnson put the concern plainly on X, writing:

“And for the Knicks, I’m wondering who’s going to guard Victor Wembanyama. They won’t have as easy of a time on offense due to the much better defensive ability of the Spurs compared to their previous matchups against the Hawks, 76ers, and Cavaliers.”

The warning also points to a larger problem: the Spurs are not built like the teams New York handled earlier in the playoffs.

Wembanyama just helped San Antonio beat Oklahoma City in Game 7 to reach the Finals, and his two-way impact has been the defining feature of the Spurs’ run.

Against that kind of length, timing, and rim protection, the Knicks cannot rely on the same offensive comfort they had in earlier series.

Mitchell Robinson Could Be the Answer — But Injury Changes Everything

New Knicks update on Mitchell Robinson injury

GettyWho Guards Victor Wembanyama? Magic Johnson Has a Big Concern for Knicks

Mitchell​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Robinson is among the very few Knicks capable of physically challenging Wembanyama at least. New York has valued Robinson’s size, rim protection, and rebounding, and has relied on him as a backup center who can help stabilize the game when Karl-Anthony Towns gets into foul trouble.

However, the main concern is evident: Robinson has a broken right pinkie finger, had surgery, and the latest report indicates that his Game 1 status is still in doubt even though he has been practicing alone.

This injury is significant because Robinson is one of the Knicks’ best player suitable for a long, physical battle.

If his hand gives him trouble, the Knicks will not only lose a defensive option but also a frontcourt safety net. And, even if he decides to play, the injury may result in fewer minutes for him, less physicality, and a more limited contest of Wembanyama at the rim. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns takes on a even greater role due to that uncertainty. He has proven in the past he can step up big games in playoffs, e.g., in the Knicks’ game against Cleveland, where he contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Besides the scoring, he will be required to rebound, open up the offense, and assist in the defense against Wembanyama’s pressure. So the Knicks’ reliance may be on whether Robinson’s health and performance may influence things and how well Towns manages the inevitable tough frontcourt battle.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for PFSN, Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Magic Johnson Has Serious Warning for the Knicks Before Game 1 Vs Spurs

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