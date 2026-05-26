Magic Johnson Sends Message to New York Knicks After NBA Finals Berth

For the first time since 1999, the New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals.

To get there, the Knicks swept through two straight series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to punch their ticket. It’s been an impressive run for the Knicks that fans in New York are hoping culminates in the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

Magic Johnson Congratulates New York Knicks for Making NBA Finals

Following New York’s Finals berth-clinching 130-93 victory over the Cavs in Game 4 of the conference finals, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to social media to send a congratulatory message to the Knicks for the accomplishment.

“I want to congratulate New York Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown, superstar Jalen Brunson, star Karl Anthony Towns, and the entire Knicks organization for advancing to the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers!” Johnson wrote.

In the NBA Finals, the Knicks will face the winner of the Western Conference finals series between the defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the upstart San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks enter the finals on an extremely impressive 11-game postseason winning streak which dates back to their first-round series matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. That streak is tied for the third-longest in league history. Only the 2017 Golden State Warriors (15 straight wins) and 1999 San Antonio Spurs (12) have won more consecutive games in a single playoff run than this current Knicks team. Both of those teams went on to win the championship.

Magic Johnson’s Career Record Against Knicks

Believe it or not, Johnson never faced off against the Knicks in the postseason during his playing career. Johnson made it to the NBA Finals on nine separate occasions as a member of the Lakers, but the Knicks were never able to advance all the way to the Finals when Johnson was there, and since the teams are in different conferences, that’s the only way they would have met in the playoffs.

In total, Johnson played just 18 total games against the Knicks throughout his career, but he enjoyed some serious success in those games. Johnson boasts a career 15-3 record in games against the Knicks, which includes a streak of 10 straight wins between 1983 and 1988.