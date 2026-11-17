Mark Jackson has been away from the NBA coaching sidelines for more than a decade. But a familiar admirer could eventually offer the former New York Knicks guard another opportunity.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Jackson has emerged as a potential future candidate for the Sacramento Kings‘ coaching job as the franchise struggles under Doug Christie.

The connection is hardly new.

Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadivé has long admired Jackson and seriously considered hiring him in 2022 before Sacramento ultimately selected Mike Brown.

Now, with the Kings off to a disastrous 1-12 start, Jackson’s name is resurfacing in league coaching circles.

However, Sacramento has not fired Christie or launched a confirmed search for his replacement.

Mark Jackson Linked to Kings Coaching Job Again

In his latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein identified Jackson and former Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as possible down-the-road candidates if Sacramento eventually makes a coaching change.

Stein reported that the Kings would prefer to retain Christie, partly to provide stability for rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr.

But Sacramento’s struggles have fueled speculation about Christie’s future.

The Kings are on pace for approximately six victories, and Christie is in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

For Jackson, the reported connection could reopen a coaching opportunity that never materialized four years ago.

Ranadivé had strong interest in Jackson during Sacramento’s 2022 coaching search.

The Kings instead hired Brown, who guided the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2006 and earned NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Sacramento eventually dismissed Brown, who subsequently replaced Thibodeau in New York.

Jackson, meanwhile, has remained outside the NBA’s coaching ranks since leaving Golden State in 2014.

Mark Jackson’s Knicks History Adds New York Connection

Jackson’s name carries particular significance for Knicks fans.

A Brooklyn native who starred at St. John’s, Jackson began his NBA career with New York after the Knicks selected him 18th overall in the 1987 draft.

He made an immediate impression.

Jackson averaged 13.6 points and 10.6 assists during his rookie season, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 1988.

He became an All-Star the following season and helped establish New York as a regular playoff contender.

Jackson played for the Knicks from 1987 to 1992 before returning for the 2001-02 season.

His coaching career began with Golden State in 2011.

Over three seasons, Jackson compiled a 121-109 regular-season record and guided the Warriors to consecutive playoff appearances.

His final Warriors team won 51 games before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.

Golden State dismissed Jackson afterward, eventually winning its first championship under Steve Kerr the following season.

Jackson has not coached another NBA team since.

Sacramento’s situation could eventually change that, although Stein’s report does not indicate that formal discussions have taken place.

For now, Christie remains the Kings’ coach.

But with Ranadivé’s previous interest and Sacramento searching for answers, Jackson has once again entered the conversation about an NBA coaching return.