Mavericks Poach Rising Star From Knicks

Moses Brown is set to get another shot at the NBA level after starring with the New York Knicks G League affiliate for most of the year.

Brown has been tearing it up with the Westchester Knicks. The 7-foot-2 big man has averaged 15.6 points and 15.1 rebounds in 17 regular season G League games. He was the G League Player of the Month in January.

Brown signed with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and will likely get some solid run. The Mavs are down Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the signing.

“The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, agent Ryan Davis of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X. “Mavs bring in a big man with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II expected to be out extended time.”

It’s not the first time Brown has been called up to the NBA this season. He had a brief stint with the Indiana Pacers in November, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 5.1 minutes over nine games. He was waived in December and returned to Westchester.

Moses Brown Has All-Star Aspirations

The Westchester Knicks featured a profile on Brown just before he was signed by the Mavericks. A New York native, he embraced the opportunity to play in front of a hometown crowd.

“Being able to play in New York with Westchester, it’s been a really good opportunity. My family and friends have been able to see me as much as possible, so it’s been good,” Brown said. ” The chemistry we’ve been able to build with the guys is the best I’ve ever had playing basketball in my career. I just like being around them and look forward to here every day.”

Brown said one of his goals is to be the first player to play in both the G League and NBA All-Star Games. He is supremely confident in his skill set, which should bode well for him after his most recent call-up.

“I just hope to be able to play freely,” Brown said. “Given the opportunity, I can do anything that I want on the court, and at any level.”

Knicks Getting Big Man Mitchell Robinson Back Soon

The Knicks are expecting a few notable additions to their lineup soon. Both OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson practiced in full on Wednesday. Anunoby missed five games before the All-Star break with a foot injury. Robinson has been out for the entire season, recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Robinson should provide an upgraded presence on defense alongside All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

“You have to anticipate that the game’s gonna be different, so we’ll see where he is once he’s out there,” Thibodeau said. “He’ll need a little bit of time.

“But the things that he can bring — the hustle, the ability to see things early, play pick and roll, rim-protect, offensive rebound — those are things he’ll bring right off the bat.”

The Knicks face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Robinson has been ruled out and Anunoby is questionable.