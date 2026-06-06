Knicks’ Game 2 Hero Sends Fiery Statement About NBA Finals Sweep

The New York Knicks are now firmly in control of the NBA Finals after taking down Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2, 105-104, to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

With the win in Game 2, the Knicks are now just two wins away from their first NBA championship in over 50 years, with the potential of sweeping the Spurs in front of their rabid home crowd.

After Game 2, Mikal Bridges, who was instrumental for the Knicks in the NBA Finals, provided a fiery statement about the Knicks’ chances of sweeping the Spurs, explaining what they have to do as they head to New York to possibly close out the series.

“0-0. Stay desperate at all times,” Bridges said.

Bridges put up an efficient 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, six rebounds, and six assists in Game 2 to be the stabilizing force for the Knicks as other stars struggled to find their groove in the game. He also played the most minutes for the Knicks in the game, with 41.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson had 20 points, including the game-winning free throw late, following a turnover by the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

Knicks Could Match NBA History If They Sweep The NBA Finals

Game 2 win gave the Knicks their 13th consecutive NBA playoff victory, putting them at No. 2 in the list of most consecutive playoff wins in history.

If they sweep the NBA Finals, they will be matching the historically great 2017 Golden State Warriors, which boasted 15 straight playoff wins en route to the title.

The Knicks have a chance to do so on their home court as they will be playing inside Madison Square Garden in Games 3 and 4, giving their fans their first NBA Finals games since 1999, over 26 years ago.

Winning two games on the road is also good news for the Knicks’ chances of winning the NBA Finals. According to NBA reporter Brett Siegel, no team with the home court advantage in the NBA Finals has ever come back from a 0-2 deficit after losing the first two home games.

That means the Knicks are expected to be heavily favored to win the title. Doing so, however, would mean they have to perform well on their home floor.

Expect A Rowdy NBA Finals In New York

With the magnitude of winning an NBA championship imminent, many expect a rabid and rowdy New York City as they anticipate the Knicks to close it out in Madison Square Garden.

Many celebrities are expected to show up in the Knicks’ home games, including the constant ones such as Timothee Chalamet, and the United States President Donald Trump.

Game 3 will be on Monday, June 6.