Mike Brown Praises Landry Shamet Following Game 2 Victory

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown praised the play of Landry Shamet after his team won Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won 105-104 on the road in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals over the mighty Spurs. They now head home for Games 3 and 4 with a chance to close out the series and win New York’s first NBA title since 1973.

There have been many terrific performers so far for the Knicks, especially their starters, but one player who has really stood out coming off the bench is Shamet.

Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Shamet is averaging 13 points off the bench on 47.6% shooting from the field and 46.2% shooting from 3-point range. He has been terrific for the Knicks, who needed every point they could get in Game 2 to come away with the win.

Mike Brown Praises Landry Shamet

Speaking to reporters following the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Spurs, Brown offered praise for Shamet following another solid performance off the bench.

“For the first time, when I was trying to get the job (as Knicks head coach), it was the first time that I watched him closely because I was watching the Knicks when I was doing my homework. To me, what it says is, he probably, not just here — I’m talking about his whole career, because he’s been a journeyman — again, I wasn’t with him the whole time, but he probably deserved more of an opportunity,” Brown said.

“Because what he does out on the floor on both ends is very, very, very hard to find in this league. especially at his size, with his mental toughness and his physical toughness. And we gave him an opportunity and showed him we loved him. He embraced it, and he’s ran with it. And we have complete confidence in him.”

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Landry Shamet Contract Status

Landry is currently finishing out his contract with the Knicks, which was for one year at the veteran’s minimum salary, paying him approximately $3 million with a $2.2 million cap hit.

After playing for the minimum salary with New York the last two years, Shamet is absolutely due for a raise next season, and potentially a starting job, though that might not come with New York.

Of course, the Knicks would love to have Shamet back, as he’s proven to be a reliable contributor on both sides of the floor, as Brown said. But financially, it might be difficult for that to happen, given he not only deserves to get paid more money on his next contract, but he also deserves more minutes.

Perhaps Shamet loves playing in New York so much that he would consider taking a discount on his next contract to return to the team. The Knicks would certainly love for that to happen, as they surely want to see him back in a Knicks uniform next year.

But the reality of the NBA salary cap may not make it feasible, and with free agency fast approaching at the end of June, we’ll see what Shamet’s next move is.