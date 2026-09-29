Mike Brown Provides Update on New York Knicks’ White House Plans

A new NBA season is upon us, which means that the New York Knicks have to turn the page on their championship campaign.

However, the Knicks still have one major decision to make when it comes to celebrating their victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Mike Brown Says Knicks Still Undecided Regarding White House Visit

Last we heard, the Knicks still hadn’t decided whether or not they will visit the White House, as teams often do, in order to commemorate their Finals win, and that remains the case according to head coach Mike Brown.

“No, it’s still something that our guys, or the organization, is internally discussing and, you know, whatever we decide to do, we’ll all do together,” Brown said of a potential visit to White House.

No NBA team has visited the White House while President Donald Trump has been in office. No championship teams went during his first term or since he was re-elected in 2024. So, if the Knicks do ultimately decide to go, they would become the first to do so.

The Knicks are scheduled to play the Wizards in Washington on Dec. 18 and March 16 in the coming season, so if they were to visit the White House, the visit would likely come during one of those trips to the nation’s capital.

This story will be updated.