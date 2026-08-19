Mike Brown, Wife Spotted in Italy Enjoying Knicks Championship

Mike Brown has been the head coach of the New York Knicks for one year. And in that one year, he’s accomplished more than most have in a lifetime. Brown helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years.

And now, the 56-year-old championship head coach seems to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation. The normally private coach has made his rounds this offseason with his team. The asks have obviously increased in and around New York City, and Brown has obliged with multiple appearances across numerous platforms.

Mike Brown, Wife Seen Enjoying European Beach Vacation

After being a guest on “The Today Show” and “Good Morning America”, Brown appears to have shifted gears as the end of this year’s NBA offseason nears. Earlier this week, Brown was spotted on vacation in Italy with his wife, Rochelle Ledesma.

Photographs of Brown and his wife have emerged, as the couple spent a little time on the beaches of Italy. They were spotted in Porto Cervo on Sunday, an Italian seaside resort in Northern Sardinia. The pictures were obtained by The Post and posted to their official X account as well (@nypost).

Brown and his wife have done a solid job of keeping their private-life private. This is what makes these photographs somewhat surprising. His wife, Rochelle, owns a business in New Mexico, so the couple splits their time between New York and New Mexico.

Brown’s Coaching Career Has Been An Adventure

Coach Brown didn’t start out as an NBA player, or a coach of any kind. In 1992, he started as an unpaid intern in the video room for Bernie Bickerstaff and the Denver Nuggets. It wasn’t until five years later, in 1997, that Brown broke into coaching at the NBA level.

During the 1997-98 NBA season, he began as an assistant coach of the Washington Wizards. After spending two seasons there, he spent the next five seasons between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, also as an assistant coach.

He would then have multiple stints as an NBA head coach, being fired a total of four times. As part of that journey, he was at the helm for the Cleveland Cavaliers trip to the 2007 NBA Finals with LeBron James. So, his NBA Finals appearance with the Knicks was not his first. The Cavaliers would be swept by his former team, the Spurs, that year.

Following stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Sacramento Kings, he landed with the Knicks ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. The hire was somewhat of a surprise, as most head coaches don’t generally get a fifth chance in the NBA.

While the Knicks season wasn’t without any speed bumps, Brown unlocked the team’s full potential during their historic playoff-run. They started running more pick-and-rolls, putting the ball in Karl-Anthony Towns’ hands. This created more opportunities for their superstar and leader, Jalen Brunson to take more efficient shots on the offensive end.

This sparked something in the team, as they’d go on to win 13 consecutive games on their way to their championship. Coach Brown may not have finished in the top-3 of Coach of the Year voting last year, but he ended up with the ultimate prize(s), a championship ring and a European beach vacation with his wife.