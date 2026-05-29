Knicks Mitchell Robinson NBA Finals Status in Doubt After Surgery: Sports Doctor

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery this week to repair a broken right pinky finger, and one prominent sports medicine physician now believes the injury leaves Robinson’s availability for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in doubt.

With the Finals pushed back to June 3 after the Western Conference finals reached Game 7, Robinson gained valuable recovery time, and he has said he intends to be available for the opening game. But Dr. Jesse Morse says significant questions remain about whether the Knicks’ defensive anchor will be cleared and effective when New York takes the floor.

Sports Doctor Weighs In on Mitchell Robinson Finger Injury

Dr. Morse offered a public assessment Friday, identifying what he believes is the likely nature of the fracture. Robinson’s broken pinky presents three possible diagnoses, ranging in severity and recovery timeline, Morse said.

“Thankfully he’s a center, so it is easier to get back than say a point guard. Unclear if he will be cleared/effective in Game 1 but good chance he will play with a splint.”

— Dr. Jesse Morse

The likeliest diagnosis, in Morse’s view, is a mallet finger fracture, the same injury Dirk Nowitzki dealt with during the 2011 NBA Finals against Miami, which he played through without surgery. If the mallet finger diagnosis holds, Robinson could play with a pin and a splint.

“If I had to guess he suffered a mallet finger fracture,” Morse wrote on social media.

The two other possibilities named by Morse — a 5th metacarpal shaft fracture or a collateral ligament injury — carry different risk profiles, with the ligament scenario the most complicated. Robinson’s position works in his favor.

“Thankfully he’s a center, so it is easier to get back than say a point guard,” Morse wrote. “Unclear if he will be cleared/effective in Game 1 but good chance he will play with a splint.”

Ian Begley of SNY reported Thursday, citing a league source, that Robinson had the operation earlier in the week, according to a Begley post early Friday morning.

Mitchell Robinson’s Role on the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals Run

Robinson, 28, is the longest-tenured Knick and a critical piece of New York’s frontcourt. He ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and posted a league-best 20.1 offensive rebounding percentage this season, according to stats cited by The Athletic.

As New York swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, Robinson had 10 rebounds and eight points in the closeout win, putting the Knicks in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. If Robinson misses time or is limited, New York’s frontcourt depth gets thin in a hurry. Karl-Anthony Towns is the primary fallback at center, though he’s foul-prone. Second-year big Ariel Hukporti logged just 498 regular-season minutes.

New York coach Mike Brown underscored Robinson’s value during the playoffs.

“Mitch is unique, so no matter who we play, Mitch is extremely important to what we’re trying to do,” Brown said, as quoted by the New York Post. Robinson has battled injuries throughout his career, appearing in just 31 games in 2023-24 and 17 in 2024-25.

The Knicks still have several days before Game 1 tips off, but Robinson’s recovery will be one of the most closely watched storylines heading into the Finals. Whether New York faces Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs or Chet Holmgren and the Thunder, the Knicks’ path to a championship could hinge on how much Mitchell Robinson is able to contribute.