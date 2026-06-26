Knicks Insider Shares Bad News on Mitchell Robinson Ahead of Free Agency

Mitchell Robinson’s eight-year run with the New York Knicks appears to be nearing its end.

Just days after multiple reports connected Robinson to a growing list of free-agent suitors, New York Post Knicks insider Stefan Bondy reported Thursday that it is now “unlikely” the veteran center returns to the defending NBA champions next season.

“Heard it’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson will be back with Knicks next season,” Bondy wrote on X. “He’s longest tenured Knick but also an unrestricted free agent. Owner James Dolan said he’s unwilling to pay into second apron so running it back with bench is not feasible.

The Knicks spent draft week making moves that reflected their financial priorities.

After trading out of the first round, New York selected German guard Jack Kayil and Vanderbilt wing Tyler Nickel in the second round while adding a future 2029 Sacramento Kings second-round pick.

The moves gave the Knicks five future second-round picks while limiting the amount of guaranteed salary added to the roster.

Those transactions came after Dolan publicly stated he does not want the Knicks operating above the second apron, where teams face severe roster-building restrictions under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Bondy’s latest report suggests Robinson may become the biggest casualty of that financial balancing act.

Mitchell Robinson Expected to Have Strong Free Agency Market

Bondy’s update builds on growing league-wide expectations that Robinson will command significant interest.

Earlier this week, SNY’s Ian Begley reported there had been “numerous suitors” for the 28-year-old center during the postseason, including at least one team prepared to offer him a starting role.

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That opportunity may carry considerable weight for Robinson, who was New York’s starting center before the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in 2024. Since Towns’ arrival, Robinson has embraced a reserve role despite remaining one of the league’s premier rim protectors.

Begley also identified the Sacramento Kings as a team to watch.

The Kings are now led by general manager Scott Perry, who selected Robinson with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Perry and Robinson have maintained a close relationship even after Perry’s departure from New York, making Sacramento a logical landing spot should Robinson leave in free agency.

Robinson Proved His Value During Championship Run

Although Robinson came off the bench for much of New York’s championship season, his impact remained enormous.

His rim protection, offensive rebounding and defensive versatility helped change games throughout the postseason, including the NBA Finals against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier in the season, Towns acknowledged Robinson’s starting-caliber ability after the Knicks’ double-overtime victory over Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

“I don’t want to say I’m a starter and he’s a backup. That’s not right,” Towns said. “He can be a starter on any other team.”

That quote has taken on new significance as Robinson enters unrestricted free agency with several teams expected to pursue him.

Knicks Face Difficult Decisions This Summer

Robinson is one of several members of New York’s championship bench entering free agency.

Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson, Ariel Hukporti (restricted), Kevin McCullar Jr. (restricted) and Trey Jemison (restricted) are also free agents, while Jose Alvarado holds a player option that was pushed back until after the draft to provide the Knicks with additional roster flexibility.

New York can also use the NBA’s Second-Round Pick Exception to sign both Kayil and Nickel to multiyear contracts without needing cap space, giving the front office another cost-effective way to replenish its depth.

Still, retaining Robinson while bringing back much of the championship bench would likely push the Knicks into the second apron—an outcome Dolan has made clear he wants to avoid.

For now, Robinson remains a Knick.

But after eight seasons, a championship and years of developing into one of the NBA’s elite defensive centers, the franchise’s longest-tenured player appears closer than ever to beginning the next chapter of his career elsewhere.