Knicks Get Bad News as Injured Star Finally Breaks Silence

The Knicks remained quiet at the NBA trade deadline, making just one minor move as they added reserve guard Delon Wright from the Milwaukee Bucks. They were on the hunt for a credible, and healthy, defensive-minded big man but there just were not many to be had on the trade market, and the Knicks had a fall back plan all along: They could keep their fingers crossed that Mitchell Robinson can come back healthy and have an impact this year.

It would be easy to forget Robinson, since he has not played yet this season after undergoing ankle surgery.

In May.

At the time, he was expected to be re-evaluated in six-to-eight weeks. We’re now nine months removed from his surgery and the re-evaluation is ongoing, as Mitchell still has not played. Ideally, a healthy Robinson would give the Knicks the missing size and rim protection they’re sorely missing on the defensive end, even if they only play him in spurts.

New York’s offense has been spectacular, with a rating of 119.7, second in the NBA. The defense has been … meh. The 113.7 rating ranks 17th in the league. They’ve allowed 17.3 made shots per game in the restricted area, which is 20th in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson Finally Speaks

The hope is that Robinson can help fix the Knicks defense, give them more of an inside threat defensively. But the question is when he will actually take the floor, and how long will be be able to remain there.

This week, finally, Robinson spoke to the media about his progress, and why it’s taken him so long to come back from this injury. But, frustratingly, he said he still does not have a timeline for getting back on the floor. That’s bad news for a Knicks team that needs him.

“When the doctor tells me to go, I’ll be ready to go,” he said, via the New York Post.

We’re heading into the All-Star break, though. Robinson wasn’t supposed to be out this long.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100%. I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson said. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Knicks Shopped Him at Trade Deadline

Robinson is only 26, so he’s still young. While it’s laudable that he’s not being “dumb” about this injury, there is frustration from fans over the fact that he’s played only 90 games in the last three seasons.

Robinson explained further.

“Not make dumb decisions like nutrition-wise, make sure I take care of my body the right way,” Robinson said. “After a game, I don’t ice. That’s part of learning and growing. I’m just going to focus to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Robinson was part of trade rumors last week, as the Knicks sought to move him along if it could get them a healthy replacement. Nothing materialized on that front, though. Robinson shook it off.

“You know how people are. They keep telling me [about the rumors] and it is what it is,” Robinson said. “It’s a business. I’m not going to cry about it.”