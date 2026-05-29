NBA World Reacts to Mitchell Robinson Injury News

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals, but Mitchell Robinson’s injury news quickly cut through the celebration.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Robinson suffered a broken right pinky finger and that there is no timetable for his return.

That was enough to send Knicks fans and the NBA world into immediate concern mode. Robinson is not New York’s leading scorer, and he has come off the bench during the postseason, but his size, rebounding and rim protection matter even more now with the Knicks preparing for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

The timing is what makes the injury feel so jarring. The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, closing the series with a 130-93 Game 4 win. Robinson had 8 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes in that game, accordin, and has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 73.7% from the field during the playoffs.

The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin June 3, with New York awaiting the Western Conference winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA World Reacts to New York Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson’s Broken Pinky Before NBA Finals

The reaction around Robinson’s injury reflected the strange place Knicks fans are in: thrilled by the franchise’s deepest run in decades, but suddenly forced to think about frontcourt depth before the Finals.

“Knicks fans we have barely dealt with any adversity over the last literal month and a broken pinky momentarily sent us over the edge,” KnicksCentral posted on X. “I think I’ve moved from shocked, to angry, to ‘tape that [expletive] up bro it’s the Finals.’”

Eddie Presti pointed back to Robinson’s previous hand injuries, writing that Robinson fractured a metacarpal in his right hand in 2021 and broke his thumb in 2023. Robinson broke his right hand in February 2021, and the Knicks announced in January 2023 that he had surgery to repair a fractured right thumb.

That history matters because this is not the first time a hand injury has interrupted Robinson’s season. It also explains why some fans immediately pushed back on the idea that a broken pinky is automatically minor for a big man who has to rebound, screen, catch in traffic, protect the rim and absorb contact on nearly every possession.

New York Basketball posted video analysis of the play sequence, noting Robinson appeared to hold his left hand at one point but directing attention to his right pinky. The account also cited SNY’s Ian Begley, who wrote that Robinson got tangled up with several Cavaliers with 5:25 left in the second quarter of Game 4, ended up on the floor and pulled his right hand away when a teammate tried to help him up.

Mitchell Robinson (broken right pinky) is holding his left hand after this play, but look at the right pinky A minute after this no apparent indication of an issue as he shot free throws, and as Ian Begley notes he did play on beyond that: https://t.co/2mKsBq7t8a pic.twitter.com/zD2DA1XOMB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 29, 2026

Another Knicks-focused account, The Garden Is Rocking, suggested the injury may have happened near the end of the second quarter when Robinson dove on the ball and came up grabbing his hand.

Here’s where Mitchell Robinson broke his pinky. End of 2Q. Mitch dives on the ball, comes up grabbing his hand. Everyone’s showing the rebound in the 3Q where he grabs the same hand. But I see no hard impact. Already broken by then. Knicks need him in the Finals so bad. https://t.co/DIXpm8B7FK pic.twitter.com/qYeCGFfgDV — THE GARDEN IS ROCKING (@MSG_Rocking) May 29, 2026

None of that changes the official status: Robinson has a broken right pinky, and the Knicks have not announced a return timetable.

Why Robinson’s Injury Matters for the Knicks

Robinson’s value is easy to undersell in a box-score scan and easy to notice when he is not available.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the Knicks’ top frontcourt name, but Robinson gives New York a different kind of center. He is a vertical finisher, offensive rebounder and defensive presence who can play physically without needing touches. That combination is useful in any playoff series. It becomes more important in the Finals, where possessions slow down and second chances can swing games.

Reuters noted that Robinson has been a reliable backup to Towns during the playoffs and that second-year center Ariel Hukporti could see a larger role if Robinson is unavailable.

That is the basketball concern behind the fan panic. Robinson is not just another reserve. He helps preserve Towns’ legs, gives New York matchup flexibility and allows the Knicks to keep size on the floor without reshaping the offense around another scorer.

When Will Mitchell Robinson Return?

There is no official return date for Mitchell Robinson.

That is the most important part of the injury update. Charania reported that there is no timetable, and Bondy reported the same after confirming the broken right pinky with a league source.

Robinson’s past injuries offer context, not a clean projection. In 2023, the Knicks announced he would be evaluated three weeks after surgery to repair a fractured right thumb. In 2021, he missed extended time after breaking his right hand.

A pinky injury is not the same as those injuries, and the Knicks have not said whether Robinson will need surgery, whether he can play with protection or whether he is expected to miss any Finals games. Until the team provides that information, any firm return prediction would be guesswork.